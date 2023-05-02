PALMDALE — The Los Angeles County Civilian Oversight Commission will host an in-person and online town hall to gain community input on their experiences with sheriff’s deputies and how they feel about public safety in their community.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon on May 13 at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
This town hall provides a public forum for residents to share their thoughts, suggestions or concerns. The commission would like to hear the community’s thoughts on courtesy and professionalism of patrol deputies; law enforcement deputies in schools; deputy gangs or deputy wrongdoings that violate Department policy or are unlawful; and other public safety issues affecting your family and community.
To participate by phone call 213- 306-3065 and enter access code: 2596 699 6996 and numeric meeting password: 262123.
After listening to public feedback and conducting research, Commission staff work with ad hoc committees to prepare recommendations to the Sheriff’s Department, the Board of Supervisors and the public. As the Commission works to boost transparency and accountability, community input drives the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.
