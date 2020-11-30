Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a virtual Town Hall meeting and a follow-up to her Days of Dialogue meetings about community relationships with law enforcement.
The Webex event will be 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
The first two virtual Days of Dialogue, held Aug. 5 and 13, were focused on relations between law enforcement and the community.
Thursday’s discussion will be much more broad, covering other local issues.
The online location is https://lacountyboardofsupervisors.webex.com/lacountyboardofsupervisors/onstage/g.php?d=1457246443&t=a&EA=cdelgado%40bos.lacounty.gov&ET=SDJTSwAAAARJy2liXFasA3AXCYtziQd7473rzvaw5U9caJKeBekRRw2&ETR=SDJTSwAAAASQuhzjjBvwuMNWm7Sjb0Ws-m2ACnYMmL7CC1J_TrSdZA2&RT=MiM0&p
The event number is 145 724 6443. The event password is 1234.
People can also join in by telephone at 415 655-0001. The access code: 145 724 6443.
For assistance, community members can contact the Board of Supervisors Fifth District Webex at 5dwebex@bos.lacounty.gov
