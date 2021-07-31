PALMDALE — The California Association of African-American Superintendents and Administrators will hold a return to school town hall from 4 to 5:30 p.m. today at the Living Praise Christian Center, 2320 East Ave. R.
The event will be in-person and virtual. Topics to be discussed include school re-entry, mental health, county resources and college prep. There will be free backpack and school supply giveaways, and gift card raffles.
Salva will provide a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic. To make a reservation, call 661-526-7540.
The event will be moderated by Pastor Alonzo Braggs. Panelists include Lancaster School District Superintendent Michele Bowers, Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado, and Antelope Valley Union High School District Interim Superintendent Shandelyn Williams.
Other panelists scheduled to appear include Denise Bayers, program specialist outreach for Antelope Valley College; Vendon Smith, career development program specialist for the Los Angeles County Office of Education GAIN Division; Dr. Nola Veazie, CEO of V Solutions; and Charles Hunter and family.
To register, visit www.caaasa.org. To view the event online visit CAAASA’s YouTube channel (type CAAASA in the search box) or visit their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/CAAASA
