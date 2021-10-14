LANCASTER — As part of its project to retrofit buildings to meet state seismic standards, Antelope Valley Hospital brought in a giant concrete pump, capable of carrying the mixture to the walls, columns and struts that need reinforcing.
The pump, one of only three in the Western Hemisphere, according to hospital officials, is braced on the ground. It has a long arm that reaches over the hospital’s wing built in 1954, to the center of the wing built in 1963, and through holes in the roofs and floors.
Prior to adding the concrete, teams drilled into support columns and inserted new rebar into existing walls, columns and struts, officials said.
Forms were then built to hold the concrete, creating columns throughout the building and in the hospital’s core on different floors.
To get the concrete into these forms, holes were drilled in the roof and floors and the pump hose inserted through them.
The pump was used three separate times for the concrete work, and its duties are complete.
The hospital is a little more than halfway through the retrofit project, officials said.
With the original buildings more than 60 years old, Antelope Valley Hospital must be retrofitted to meet current state seismic standards. It has a 2025 state deadline to do so. This is an extension to the original 2020 date, and comes with specific milestones in which the district must show progress.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.