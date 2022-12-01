EAFB tower

Officials dedicate the new control tower at Air Force Plant 42 in Palmdale, Wednesday morning. Former, longtime secretary to the commanders at Plant 42, Lorraine Sadler (center), joined the ribbon cutting with Air Force officials Jacqueline Janning-Lask (left) and Edwards Air Force Base commander Brig. Gen. Matthew Higer (right). Behind them are Plant 42 Director David Smith (left) and Air Force official Alex Briskin.

 ALLISON GATLIN/Valley Press

PALMDALE — Controllers have a new birds-eye view of the Air Force Plant 42 airfield, thanks to the opening of a new, 160-foot-tall control tower.

It replaces one in use, since 1958, and is not only higher, but also in a better location to provide visibility over the entire airfield. It also meets seismic standards and can withstand higher wind loads than the old tower.

