Death Valley Flooding

Cars are stuck in mud and debris from flash flooding, Friday, at The Inn at Death Valley in Death Valley National Park. Heavy rainfall triggered flash flooding that closed several roads near the California-Nevada line.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Hundreds of hotel guests trapped by flash flooding at Death Valley National Park were able to drive out after crews cleared a pathway through rocks and mud, but roads damaged by floodwaters or choked with debris were expected to remain closed into next week, officials said, Saturday.

The National Park Service said Navy and California Highway Patrol helicopters have been conducting aerial searches in remote areas for stranded vehicles, but had found none. However, it could take days to assess the damage — the park the California-Nevada state line has over 1,000 miles of roadway across 3.4 million acres.

