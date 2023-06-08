SAN FRANCISCO — An uncommonly large grouping of orcas for Northern California — roughly two dozen killer whales — were spotted by a whale watching tour off the coast of San Francisco last month, likely gathered together to celebrate a successful hunt for sea lions or seals.

“I screamed ‘orca!’ ” recalled Michael Pierson, a Oceanic Society naturalist leading the tour, after noticing “those distinct dorsal fins poking out of the water.”

