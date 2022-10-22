Antelope Valley residents can dispose of old tires for free, today, at Los Angeles County Public Works Department road yards in Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Quartz Hill and Palmdale.
Tires may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partly cloudy and windy. High around 70F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Partly cloudy. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 46F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: October 22, 2022 @ 6:15 am
Antelope Valley residents can dispose of old tires for free, today, at Los Angeles County Public Works Department road yards in Lake Los Angeles, Littlerock, Quartz Hill and Palmdale.
Tires may be dropped off between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
The road yards are at 38126 Sierra Highway, Palmdale; 4859 West Ave. L-12, Quartz Hill; 8505 East Ave. T, Littlerock; and 17341 East Ave. J, Lake Los Angeles.
Tires will be accepted only from Los Angeles County residents. No tires will be accepted from businesses.
No tractor-sized tires will be accepted.
Wheel rims will be accepted.
Anyone who transports 10 or more tires per trip must contact the Public Health Department a week in advance at 626-430-5540 to obtain a tire transport form.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.