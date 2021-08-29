LOS ANGELES — A Southern California police officer is charged with using excessive force against a man during a 2018 shooting, prosecutors said Friday.
David Chandler Jr., 33, of the Torrance police department is charged with assault by an officer. His arraignment has not yet been scheduled.
The man, whose name has not been released, survived his injuries from the Aug. 27, 2018 shooting.
The incident began when officers arrived at a Torrance home and an elderly woman said her grandson had smashed a glass door. The officers didn’t find him initially, but he later returned to the home and the officers came back.
The man came out of the home, allegedly holding a knife, officials said. As he walked away from the officers, Chandler fired multiple rounds, and his partner fired once.
Chandler used excessive force when he continued to fire rounds as the man walked away, prosecutors said.
