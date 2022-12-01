TORRANCE — A small plane crashed during a landing at a Los Angeles-area a airport, on Wednesday, killing two people on board, authorities said.
The single-engine Arion Lightning went down at about 11 a.m., as the pilot tried to land at Torrance Municipal Airport-Zamperini Field, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.
Both people on the plane died, Torrance City Councilman Aurelio Mattucci told the Los Angeles Daily News.
Kevin Conlon, 35, of Torrance was working in a nearby hangar when he heard a pop. He didn’t hear any noise indicating that the plane was having trouble before it crashed, he told the Daily News.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.
