LANCASTER — The AV Fair & Event Center, in partnership with Antelope Valley Union High School District, will host the 20th annual 4.0 Student Recognition Celebration virtually on May 13.
This year’s milestone celebration will recognize more than 800 local high school seniors. The virtual event will premiere at 6 p.m. on May 13 on the AV Fair & Event Center’s YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/avfairgrounds).
The long-standing celebration honors high school students who have maintained a 4.0 or higher grade-point throughout their high school career. A total of 816 local high school seniors, graduating with a cumulative 4.0 or higher GPA, will be recognized for their academic achievements from 13 local high schools including Antelope Valley High School, Academies of the Antelope Valley, Desert Christian, Eastside, Highland, Knight Lancaster, Littlerock, Palmdale, Paraclete, Quartz Hill, SOAR and The Palmdale Aerospace Academy.
Returning as the event’s emcee will be Matt Case, director of Behavior Interventions for the AV Union High School District. This year’s keynote speaker is Emmy-nominated musician Kofi Boakye, an acclaimed musician, songwriter, entrepreneur and mentor. Boakye is a student at Berklee College of Music in Boston. The talented pianist and songwriter was awarded the “President’s Education Award for Outstanding Academic Excellence” by President Obama in 2014. In 2018, he won the silver medal at the NAACP ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics) National Competition.
“For 20 years our 4.0 Student Program has had the privilege of recognizing the accomplishments of local graduating students,” said Drew Mercy, Board president of the Antelope Valley Fair Association. “Every celebration has been an honor. However, this year’s event seems even more significant. Despite one of the most challenging seasons of our time, these students, together with their teachers, parents and mentors pressed through these unprecedented times, achieving the highest academic and community engagement thresholds. I, along with my colleagues look forward to seeing what the future holds for these incredible individuals, and all that they will accomplish and contribute.
“I’d also like to thank all of our scholarship sponsors, many whose lives and business have been significantly changed, yet they remain committed to supporting our local youth. I encourage everyone to celebrate with us by tuning in on May 13.”
A record number of qualified students and scholarships will be announced during the program. All of the scholarships were made possible through the generosity of local business and Antelope Valley residents. Monetary scholarship amounts start at $ 250 with the highest monetary scholarship totaling $2,000. More than $20,000 in cash scholarships will be awarded to students whose names are randomly drawn. 100% of each scholarship will be given to the student name drawn. In addition to the monetary scholarship winners being announced, as is tradition, the University of Antelope Valley will be providing a full ride scholarship, valued at more than $60,000.
“The historic number of students being honored at this year’s 4.0 Recognition Celebration is a testament to the determination and resilience of the scholars and future leaders across our valley,” AV Union High School District Superintendent David Vierra said. “We are tremendously proud of each student achieving this high level of academic excellence and look forward to the impact they will go on to make in their future endeavors.”
This year’s event is an open event. Visit avfair.com for details.
