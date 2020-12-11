PALMDALE — The California Association for Bilingual Education named Manzanita Elementary School bilingual teacher Maria Dorn as its Teacher of the Year.
Dorn was one of many whose celebration was sidelined this year. Dorn would have received her award during CABE’s annual conference. However, CABE canceled the in-person conference this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and held a Zoom meeting instead.
Palmdale School District Superintendent Raul Maldonado said the district is proud of the Dual Immersion programs offered in several schools.
“Each year, the California Association for Bilingual Education requests teachers’ names in DI programs who are exemplary,” Maldonado said. “Palmdale is fortunate to have several CABE Teachers of the Year. Therefore, the local CABE chapter nominated Maria Dorn to be recognized. It’s a very arduous task to apply with letters of reference, and the teacher has to submit a bio including accomplishments and finally a video teaching in class. We are very proud of Mrs. Dorn for winning the CABE Teacher of the Year.”
Dorn teaches kindergarten in the dual immersion plaza at Manzanita. Manzanita’s dual program is kindergarten to fourth grade and will add fifth grade next year. All the district’s dual immersion schools use the same program and same curriculum.
“This is a wonderful affirmation of the dual immersion program,” Principal Susan Summers said. “Having a teacher recognized as teacher of the year shows the quality of program the district offers.”
Dorn is Palmdale School District’s sixth CABE Teacher of the Year. Previous honorees are Nancy Olguin, Carolina Gutierrez, Miriam Torres, Mirna Panus and Nancy Alatorre, who was CABE and the National Association for Bilingual Education Teacher of the Year.
Dorn came to the United States when she was 18. She started college and spoke some English but knew she needed to improve her language skills. Her father encouraged her by saying, “Education is not a race of speed, but of endurance.”
She keeps this saying in mind when working with her students. She has taught kindergarten, first grade, third grade, fourth, fifth and sixth grade. She worked with English Language Learner students and has had a variety of languages represented from Arabic to Tagalog and various Spanish languages. Her own experience as a bilingual person and an English Learner student has given her a global perspective on the needs of a dual immersion student.
In addition to local CABE members, the CEO of CABE, Jan Gustafson-Corea; CABE President Oliva Yahy; and State CABE Board of Directors members Raul Maldonado, Elena Esquer and Rosa Armstrong were in the Zoom meeting.
Palmdale School District has a sister dual immersion school in Peru, Colegio Maria Alvarado-Lima High School, and has hosted exchange students in past years. The principal, Eliana Rodriguez, the head of the English Department, Gisella Oyodomari, and English Teacher Elizabeth Castro attended the meeting. Also attending from Peru was Anita Herrera and Freddy Marcos, the parents of Daniel Marcos, who was an exchange student in 2016.
Dorn was touched by the award and the encouragement of all in attendance.
“The one thing I wish, is that my students could be in school,” Dorn said. “I see them on Zoom and I look at the desks in my class and imagine them here. But, they work hard for me and, they are learning. That is the best award I could have.”
