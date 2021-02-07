As if we didn’t have enough problems in 2020, the worst of my 85 years except for World War II, folks all over the country decided to change the names of schools, public buildings, streets and other stuff.
Naming buildings and streets after people is known as “tombstoning” by politicians.
The “reasoning” for last year’s named-changing apparently began with concerns over military bases in the Deep South that had been named for Confederate generals and others involved in that disaster, many if not all of whom also owned other people.
The South aside, our own city and county of San Francisco is the most active so far, with a list of more than 40 places whose names they want to change.
Included in their lists are people like Abraham Lincoln, who, uh, freed the slaves; George Washington, our first president; US Sen. Diane Feinstein, for reasons I do not totally understand; and many others.
Sports teams
Several years ago a move to change the names of sports teams was launched, with my Washington Redskins at the top of the list.
My late wife Billye, who was half Oklahoma Cherokee, shrugged her shoulders when the news came out.
During our years in our nation’s capitol the “Skins,” which is what the politically correct Washington Post came to call them, the team won two or three Super Bowls, including one I watched with a group of friends in Tulare, which I was visiting while employed by a California Congressman.
By half-time my popularity was nose-diving, as I was the only person in the room who had bet on my team, which was winning handily.
They were even less friendly by the final play as my pockets filled.
By the way, I’m not a really big sports fan, and that was about the only serious sports wagering I ever did. It’s always best to quit when you’re ahead.
In a classic example of the difficulty of making decisions in our nation’s capitol, the team is now known as the “Washington Football Team,” which must be fun for the cheerleaders,
Past sins
Searching someone’s ancient past for a reason not to appoint them to a public office or name something after them has its down sides.
Senator Feinstein is on the San Francisco list for that shaky reason.
One of the men President Donald Trump appointed to the Supreme Court was accused of something he may have done when he was in college.
At that age just about anyone has done something stupid that, in my opinion, should not, in most cases, be held against them if the rest of their life has been exemplary.
Naming problems
Naming things after people has its problems.
One is that after 20 years or so people tend to forget who these folks were.
When naming NASA’s operations at Edwards Air Force Base after Neal Armstrong was proposed, I realized I had no idea who Hugh L. Dryden, the person for whom it was then named, was.
I learned that he was a top NASA official and aerospace expert.
Many times in life people who worry about such things wake up to realize that they are not as well-known as they think they are.
I’ve seen this when folks thinking of seeking public office are faced with the results of “name identification” surveys political experts take when deciding if they want to represent a candidate.
The results can be a mighty blow to a person’s ego.
My family has a very short street named after me in Mojave, but it’s because I lost a contest.
Location, location, etc.
Naming places like airports and other destinations for people has its own problems.
Former Mojave Air and Spaceport Board President Joanne Painter summed this up a few years ago when someone wanted to re-name the world’s first commercial spaceport, which has become an internationally recognized brand, after its first general manager, Dan Sabovich.
Dan was a great guy who played a key role in developing a neglected county airport into what it is today.
During the discussion of the renaming, Joanne summed up the issue when she said “airports should be named for their location.” to avoid confusion.
Similar comments were made several years ago when someone suggested renaming the Tehachapi Airport after a local pilot.
Most rules for naming places require that the honoree cannot be alive.
Dead honor
The only street at Edwards Air Force Base named for a then-living person is Yeager Boulevard, named for Gen. Chuck Yeager, who recently passed.
As we all know, General Yeager was the first person to fly faster than the speed of sound, although as I have noted previously in this space, someone in an F-86 may have got there first.
The street chosen to bear the general’s name was originally called “Mojave Boulevard,” as it was aimed towards Mojave with the idea that it would eventually end up here.
That was never going to happen because of the cost involved in building a road that would save drivers about five minutes.
No one in Mojave was really aware that “our street” at Edwards had been renamed except for a local character who became irate at the news and never failed to complain about it to me for the rest of his life.
He was also upset that it was never completed. I also suspect that very few locals even knew there was a street with that name on the base.
I’ve never understood why my friend picked on me about this issue except that he was one of those folks who was usually upset about something.
The renaming issue is something that rates pretty low in a time in which we have much more important stuff to worry about.
Like life and death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.