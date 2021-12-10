Tom Jory, an editor who played a vital role in one of The Associated Press’ most crucial functions — counting the vote for US elections — has died. He was 77.
Samantha Deutsch, Jory’s daughter, said he died, Monday, at Manhattan’s Lenox Hill Hospital of complications after surgery for a broken hip suffered in October.
In the course of a 40-year career, Jory served the AP in a wide array of positions. To each, he brought an easygoing nature that masked an extraordinary intelligence and a boundless capacity for work.
Mike Silverman, a former AP managing editor, recalled Jory’s “spiky sense of humor, his fierce loyalty to his friends, family and the AP, his utter lack of pretension and intolerance for anyone who displayed it, and the dignity with which he took on whatever challenges life threw at him.”
Jory first became involved in AP elections work in 1981. He helped build a databank that collected news and information about political candidates, issues and campaigns. In 1985, he helped design and implement AP’s first nationwide tabulations computers.
Jory worked with the News Election Service, a media consortium responsible for tallying election results, and its successor, the Voter News Service.
But VNS failed spectacularly in 2000, leading the television networks, but not the AP, to declare Florida for George W. Bush prematurely, and was plagued by technical problems, in 2002. So, in 2004, AP went it alone. It was the only organization collecting, tabulating and reporting the results. Jory supervised a team of more than 50 AP staffers who built a system that could follow 6,860 races, updating them more than 171,00 times. And it worked.
“I felt very comfortable,” Jory said. “We’d done more testing, we were more sure of our data, we were more sure of our delivery.”
Walter Mears, former AP executive editor and Washington bureau chief, said Jory “made the election system work. ... On any list of underrated AP stalwarts he ranked near the top. His low-key style made him easy to ignore because he quietly got things done.”
Jory is survived by his wife of nearly 55 years, Carol; his daughter Samantha and her husband David; and his grandchildren, Matthew and Annika.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.