Lore Noto, the original producer of the off-Broadway musical “The Fantasticks,” is flanked by the plays authors Tom Jones (left) and Harvey Schmidt Jan. 13, 2002, at the tiny Sullivan Street Playhouse in New York’s Greenwich Village. Jones, the lyricist, director and writer of “The Fantasticks,” died Friday. He was 95.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Tom Jones, the lyricist, director and writer of “The Fantasticks,” the longest-running musical in history, has died. He was 95.

Jones died Friday at his home in Sharon, Conn., according to Dan Shaheen, a co-producer of “The Fantasticks,” who worked with Jones since the 1980s. The cause was cancer.

