Today is Tuesday, Nov. 3, the 308th day of 2020. There are 58 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Nov. 3, 1936, President Franklin D. Roosevelt won a landslide election victory over Republican challenger Alfred “Alf” Landon.
1900 — The first automobile show in the United States opened at New York’s Madison Square Garden under the auspices of the Automobile Club of America.
1911 — The Chevrolet Motor Car Co. was founded in Detroit by Louis Chevrolet and William C. Durant. (The company was acquired by General Motors in 1918.)
1960 — President John F. Kennedy established the US Agency for International Development.
1964 — President Lyndon B. Johnson soundly defeated Republican Barry Goldwater to win a White House term in his own right.
1979 — Five Communist Workers Party members were killed in a clash with heavily armed Ku Klux Klansmen and neo-Nazis during an anti-Klan protest in Greensboro, North Carolina.
1986 — The Iran-Contra affair came to light as Ash-Shiraa, a pro-Syrian Lebanese magazine, first broke the story of US arms sales to Iran.
1992 — Democrat Bill Clinton was elected the 42nd president of the United States, defeating President George H.W. Bush. In Illinois, Democrat Carol Moseley-Braun became the first Black woman elected to the US Senate.
1994 — Susan Smith of Union, South Carolina, was arrested for drowning her two young sons, Michael and Alex, nine days after claiming the children had been abducted by a Black carjacker.
2004 — President George W. Bush claimed a re-election mandate a day after more than 62 million Americans chose him over Democrat John Kerry; Kerry conceded defeat in make-or-break Ohio rather than launch a legal fight reminiscent of the contentious Florida recount of four years earlier.
2014 — Thirteen years after the 9/11 terrorist attack, the resurrected World Trade Center opened for business, marking an emotional milestone for both New Yorkers and the nation.
Ten years ago — President Barack Obama acknowledged that Democrats had taken “a shellacking” in midterm elections. The Federal Reserve announced a plan to buy $600 billion in Treasury bonds over the next eight months in an attempt to boost lending and stimulate the economy. Former Russian Prime Minister Viktor Chernomyrdin died in Moscow at age 72.
TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Lois Smith is 90. Actor Monica Vitti is 89. Former Massachusetts Gov. Michael S. Dukakis is 87. Actor Shadoe Stevens is 74. Singer Lulu is 72. “Vogue” editor-in-chief Anna Wintour is 71. Comedian-actor Roseanne Barr is 68.
— The Associated Press
