Today is Friday, Sept. 25, the 269th day of 2020. There are 97 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Sept. 25, 1957, nine Black students who had been forced to withdraw from Central High School in Little Rock, Arkansas, because of unruly white crowds were escorted to class by members of the US Army’s 101st Airborne Division.
1789 — The first United States Congress adopted 12 amendments to the Constitution and sent them to the states for ratification. (Ten of the amendments became the Bill of Rights.)
1911 — Ground was broken for Boston’s Fenway Park.
1956 — The first trans-Atlantic telephone cable officially went into service with a three-way ceremonial call between New York, Ottawa and London.
1962 — Sonny Liston knocked out Floyd Patterson in round one to win the world heavyweight title at Comiskey Park in Chicago.
1974 — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tommy John underwent an experimental graft reconstruction of the ulnar collateral ligament in the elbow of his throwing arm to repair a career-ending injury; the procedure, which proved successful, is now referred to as “Tommy John surgery.”
1978 — One hundred forty-four people were killed when a Pacific Southwest Airlines Boeing 727 and a private plane collided over San Diego.
1981 — Sandra Day O’Connor was sworn in as the first female justice on the Supreme Court.
1992 — NASA’s Mars Observer blasted off on a $980 million mission to the red planet. (The probe disappeared just before entering Martian orbit in August 1993.)
2016 — Golf legend Arnold Palmer, 87, died in Pittsburgh. Jose Fernandez, 24, ace right-hander for the Miami Marlins, was killed in a boating accident with two friends off Miami Beach.
2018 — Bill Cosby was sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and molesting a woman at his suburban Philadelphia home.
Five years ago — House Speaker John Boehner abruptly announced his resignation.
Today’s birthdays
Broadcast journalist Barbara Walters is 91. Folk singer Ian Tyson is 87. Polka bandleader Jimmy Sturr is 79. Former Defense Secretary Robert Gates is 77. Actor Josh Taylor is 77. Actor Robert Walden is 77. Actor-producer Michael Douglas is 76. Model Cheryl Tiegs is 73. Actor Mimi Kennedy is 72. Movie director Pedro Almodovar is 71. Actor-director Anson Williams is 71. Actor Mark Hamill is 69. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob McAdoo is 69. Actor Colin Friels is 68. Actor Michael Madsen is 62. Actor Heather Locklear is 59. Actor Aida Turturro is 58. Actor Tate Donovan is 57. TV personality Keely Shaye Smith is 57. Actor Maria Doyle Kennedy is 56. Basketball Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen is 55. Actor Jason Flemyng is 54. Actor Will Smith is 52. Actor Hal Sparks is 51. Actor Catherine Zeta-Jones is 51. Rock musician Mike Luce (Drowning Pool) is 49. Actor Bridgette Wilson-Sampras is 47. Actor Clea DuVall is 43. Actor Robbie Jones is 43. Actor Joel David Moore is 43. Actor Chris Owen is 40. Rapper T. I. is 40. Actor Van Hansis is 39. Actor Lee Norris is 39. Actor/rapper Donald Glover (AKA Childish Gambino) is 37. Actor Zach Woods is 36. Actor Jordan Gavaris is 31. Olympic silver medal figure skater Mao Asada is 30. Actor Emmy Clarke is 29.
