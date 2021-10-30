Today is Saturday, Oct. 30, the 303rd day of 2021. There are 62 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Oct. 30, 1974, Muhammad Ali knocked out George Foreman in the eighth round of a 15-round bout in Kinshasa, Zaire, known as the “Rumble in the Jungle,” to regain his world heavyweight title.
1912 — Vice President James S. Sherman, running for a second term of office with President William Howard Taft, died six days before Election Day. (Sherman was replaced with Nicholas Murray Butler, but Taft, the Republican candidate, ended up losing in an Electoral College landslide to Democrat Woodrow Wilson.)
1921 — The silent film classic “The Sheik,” starring Rudolph Valentino, premiered in Los Angeles.
1938 — The radio play “The War of the Worlds,” starring Orson Welles, aired on CBS.
1961 — The Soviet Union tested a hydrogen bomb, the “Tsar Bomba,” with a force estimated at about 50 megatons.
1975 — The New York Daily News ran the headline “Ford to City: Drop Dead” a day after President Gerald R. Ford said he would veto any proposed federal bailout of New York City.
1984 — Police in Poland found the body of kidnapped pro-Solidarity priest Father Jerzy Popieluszko, whose death was blamed on security officers.
2002 — Jam Master Jay (Jason Mizell), a rapper with the hip-hop group Run-DMC, was killed in a shooting in New York. He was 37.
2005 — The body of Rosa Parks arrived at the US Capitol, where the civil rights icon became the first woman to lie in honor in the Rotunda; President George W. Bush and congressional leaders paused to lay wreaths by her casket.
Five years ago — The third powerful earthquake to hit Italy in two months spared human life but struck at the nation’s cultural identity, destroying a Benedictine cathedral, a medieval tower and other beloved landmarks.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Movie director Claude Lelouch is 84. Rock singer Grace Slick is 82. Songwriter Eddie Holland is 82. R&B singer Otis Williams (The Temptations) is 80. Actor Joanna Shimkus is 78. Actor Henry Winkler is 76. Broadcast journalist Andrea Mitchell is 75. Rock musician Chris Slade (Asia) is 75. Country/rock musician Timothy B. Schmit (The Eagles) is 74. Actor Leon Rippy is 72. Actor Harry Hamlin is 70. Actor Charles Martin Smith is 68. Country singer T. Graham Brown is 67. Actor Kevin Pollak is 64. Rock singer-musician Jerry De Borg (Jesus Jones) is 61. Actor Michael Beach is 58. Rock singer-musician Gavin Rossdale (Bush) is 56. Actor Jack Plotnick is 53. Comedian Ben Bailey is 51. Actor Billy Brown is 51. Actor Nia Long is 51. Country singer Kassidy Osborn (SHeDAISY) is 45. Actor Gael Garcia Bernal is 43. Actor Matthew Morrison is 43. Business executive and former presidential adviser Ivanka Trump is 40. Actor Fiona Dourif is 40. Actor Shaun Sipos is 40. Actor Tasso Feldman is 38. Actor Janel Parrish is 33. Actor Tequan Richmond is 29. Actor Kennedy McMann is 25.
