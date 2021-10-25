Today is Monday, Oct. 25, the 298th day of 2021. There are 67 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Oct. 25, 1983, a US-led force invaded Grenada at the order of President Ronald Reagan, who said the action was needed to protect US citizens there.
1854 — The “Charge of the Light Brigade” took place during the Crimean War as an English brigade of more than 600 men charged the Russian army, suffering heavy losses.
1859 — Radical abolitionist John Brown went on trial in Charles Town, Va., for his failed raid at Harpers Ferry. (Brown was convicted and hanged.)
1910 — “America the Beautiful,” with words by Katharine Lee Bates and music by Samuel A. Ward, was first published.
1962 — During a meeting of the UN Security Council, US Ambassador Adlai E. Stevenson II demanded that Soviet Ambassador Valerian Zorin confirm or deny the existence of Soviet-built missile bases in Cuba; Stevenson then presented photographic evidence of the bases to the Council.
1999 — Golfer Payne Stewart and five others were killed when their Learjet flew uncontrolled for four hours before crashing in South Dakota; Stewart was 42.
One year ago — White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told CNN that “we’re not going to control the pandemic,” because it’s a “contagious virus just like the flu.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Marion Ross is 93. Basketball Hall of Famer Bob Knight is 81. Author Anne Tyler is 80. Rock singer Jon Anderson (Yes) is 77. Political strategist James Carville is 77. Singer Taffy Nivert (Starland Vocal Band) is 77. Rock musician Glenn Tipton (Judas Priest) is 74. Actor Brian Kerwin is 72. Actor Mark L. Taylor is 71. Movie director Julian Schnabel is 70. Rock musician Matthias Jabs is 65. Actress Nancy Cartwright (TV: “The Simpsons”) is 64. Country singer Mark Miller (Sawyer Brown) is 63. Rock musician Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers; Chickenfoot) is 60. Actor Tracy Nelson is 58. Actor Michael Boatman is 57. Actor Kevin Michael Richardson is 57. Actor Mathieu Amalric is 56. Singer Speech is 53. Actor-comedian-TV host Samantha Bee is 52. Actor Adam Goldberg is 51. Actor-singer Adam Pascal is 51. Rock musician Ed Robertson (Barenaked Ladies) is 51. Actor Persia White is 51. Country singer Chely Wright is 51. Actor Leslie Grossman is 50. Violinist Midori is 50. Actor Craig Robinson is 50. Actor Michael Weston is 48. Actor Zachary Knighton is 43. Actor Mariana Klaveno is 42. Actor Mehcad Brooks is 41. Actor Ben Gould is 41. Actor Josh Henderson is 40. Pop singer Katy Perry is 37. Rock singer Austin Winkler is 37. Singer Ciara is 36. Actor Krista Marie Yu (TV: “Dr. Ken”) is 33. Actor Rachel Matthews is 28. Actor Conchita Campbell is 26. Washington Nationals outfielder Juan Soto is 23.
