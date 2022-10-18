Yesterday was Monday, Oct. 17, the 290th day of 2022. There are 75 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Oct. 17, 1933, Albert Einstein arrived in the United States as a refugee from Nazi Germany.
1777 — British forces under Gen. John Burgoyne surrendered to American troops in Saratoga, NY, in a turning point of the Revolutionary War.
1973 — Arab oil-producing nations announced they would begin cutting back oil exports to Western nations and Japan; the result was a total embargo that lasted until March 1974.
1989 — An earthquake measuring 6.9 in magnitude struck northern California, killing 63 people and causing $6 billion worth of damage.
Ten years ago — Federal authorities in New York said a Bangladeshi student had been arrested in an FBI sting after he tried to detonate a phony 1,000-pound truck bomb outside the Federal Reserve building in Manhattan. (Quazi Mohammad Rezwanul Ahsan Nafis was sentenced to 30 years in prison.)
One year ago — Police in Haiti said a notorious gang known for brazen kidnappings and killings was believed responsible for abducting 17 missionaries from a US-based organization, including five children. (Two of the missionaries were released in November; the others would go free in December.)
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Singer Jim Seals (Seals & Crofts) is 80. Singer Gary Puckett is 80. Actor Michael McKean is 75. Actor George Wendt is 74. Actor-singer Bill Hudson is 73. Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker is 67. Astronaut Mae Jemison is 66. Country singer Alan Jackson is 64. Movie critic Richard Roeper is 63. Movie director Rob Marshall is 62. Animator Mike Judge is 60. Singer Rene’ Dif is 55. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 54. Actor Wood Harris is 53. Singer Wyclef Jean is 53. World Golf Hall of Famer Ernie Els is 53. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick (‘N Sync) is 51. Rapper Eminem is 50. Actor Felicity Jones is 39.
