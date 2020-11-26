Today is Thursday, Nov. 26, the 331st day of 2020. There are 35 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Nov. 26, 2000, Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris certified George W. Bush the winner over Al Gore in the state’s presidential balloting by a 537-vote margin.
1789 — Americans observed a day of thanksgiving set aside by President George Washington to mark the adoption of the Constitution of the United States.
1933 — A judge in New York ruled the James Joyce book “Ulysses” was not obscene and could be published in the United States.
1943 — During World War II, the HMT Rohna, a British transport ship carrying American soldiers, was hit by a German missile off Algeria; 1,138 men were killed.
Today’s birthdays
Impressionist Rich Little is 82. Singer Tina Turner is 81. Singer Jean Terrell is 76. Rock musician John McVie(Fleetwood Mac) is 75. Actor Marianne Muellerleile is 72. Actor Scott Jacoby is 64. Actor Jamie Rose is 61. Country singer Linda Davis is 58. Actor Scott Adsit is 55. Blues singer-musician Bernard Allison is 55. Country singer-musician Steve Grisaffe is 55. Actor Kristin Bauer is 54. Actor Peter Facinelli is 47. Actor Tammy Lynn Michaels Etheridge is 46. DJ/record label executive DJ Khaled is 45. Actor Maia Campbell is 44. Country singer Joe Nichols is 44. Contemporary Christian musicians Anthony and Randy Armstrong (Red) are 42. Actor Jessica Bowman is 40. Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is 39. Actor Jessica Camacho is 38. Country singer-musician Mike Gossin (Gloriana Rock) is 36. Rock musician Ben Wysocki (The Fray) is 36. Singer Lil Fizz is 35. MLB All-Star Matt Carpenter is 35. Actor-singer-TV personality Rita Ora is 30. Actor/singer Aubrey Peeples is 27.
