Today is Monday, Nov. 23, the 328th day of 2020. There are 38 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Nov. 23, 1963, President Lyndon B. Johnson proclaimed Nov. 25 a day of national mourning following the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.
1887 — Actor Boris Karloff was born William Henry Pratt in London.
1914 — The seven-month US military occupation of Veracruz, Mexico, ended.
1936 — Life, the photojournalism magazine created by Henry R. Luce, was first published.
1971 — The People’s Republic of China was seated in the UN Security Council.
1980 — Some 2,600 people were killed by a series of earthquakes that devastated southern Italy.
1996 — A commandeered Ethiopian Airlines Boeing 767 crashed into the water off the Comoros Islands, killing 125 of the 175 people on board, including all three hijackers.
2003 — Five US soldiers were killed in a helicopter crash in Afghanistan. Eduard Shevardnadze resigned as president of Georgia in the face of protests.
2006 — Former KGB spy Alexander Litvinenko died in London from radiation poisoning after making a deathbed statement blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Today’s birthdays
Former Labor Secretary William E. Brock is 90. Actor Franco Nero is 79. Screenwriter Joe Eszterhas is 76. Actor-comedy writer Bruce Vilanch is 73. Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, is 70. Singer Bruce Hornsby is 66. Former Sen. Mary Landrieu, D-Louisiana, is 65. Actor Maxwell Caulfield is 61. Actor John Henton is 60. TV personality Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”) is 60. Actor Salli Richardson-Whitfield is 53. Actor Oded Fehr is 50. Rapper-actor Kurupt (Tha Dogg Pound) is 48. Actor Page Kennedy is 44. Actor Kelly Brook is 41. TV personality Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi is 33. Actor-singer Miley Cyrus is 28. Actor Austin Majors is 25. Actor Olivia Keville (TV: “Splitting Up Together”) is 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.