On this date in history
On Nov. 14, 1970, a chartered Southern Airways DC-9 crashed while trying to land in West Virginia, killing all 75 people on board, including the Marshall University football team and its coaching staff.
1851 — Herman Melville’s novel “Moby-Dick; Or, The Whale” was published in the United States, almost a month after being released in Britain.
1862 — During the Civil War, President Abraham Lincoln gave the go-ahead for Maj. Gen. Ambrose Burnside’s plan to capture the Confederate capital of Richmond; the resulting Battle of Fredericksburg proved a disaster for the Union.
1889 — Jawarharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, was born.
1910 — Eugene B. Ely became the first aviator to take off from a ship as his Curtiss pusher rolled off a sloping platform on the deck of the scout cruiser USS Birmingham off Hampton Roads, Virginia.
1965 — The US Army’s first major military operation of the Vietnam War began with the start of the five-day Battle of Ia Drang. (The fighting between American troops and North Vietnamese forces ended on Nov. 18 with both sides claiming victory.)
1969 — Apollo 12 blasted off for the moon.
1990 — It was revealed that the pop duo Milli Vanilli (Rob Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan) had done none of the singing on their Grammy-winning debut album, “Girl You Know It’s True.”
1996 — Cardinal Joseph Bernardin, the senior Roman Catholic prelate in the United States and leader of Chicago’s 2.3 million Catholics, died at his home at age 68.
1997 — A jury in Fairfax, Virginia, decided that Pakistani national Aimal Khan Kasi should get the death penalty for gunning down two CIA employees outside agency headquarters. (Five years later on this date, Aimal Khan Kasi was executed.)
Five years ago — The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a wave of attacks in Paris that killed 130 people and said France would remain at the “top of the list” of its targets.
One year ago — Mike Trout of the California Angels won his third American League MVP award; Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger made it a Southern California sweep by beating out the Brewers’ Christian Yelich for the National League prize.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Kathleen Hughes is 92. Former NASA astronaut Fred Haise is 87. Composer Wendy Carlos is 81. Writer P.J. O’Rourke is 73. Britain’s Prince Charles is 72. Rock singer-musician James Young (Styx) is 71. Singer Stephen Bishop is 69. Blues musician Anson Funderburgh is 66. Pianist Yanni is 66. Former US Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice is 66. Former presidential adviser Valerie Jarrett is 64. Actor Laura San Giacomo is 59. Actor D.B. Sweeney is 59. Rapper Reverend Run (Run-DMC) is 56. Actor Patrick Warburton is 56. Rock musician Nic Dalton is 56. Country singer Rockie Lynne is 56. Pop singer Jeanette Jurado (Expose) is 55. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Curt Schilling is 54. Rock musician Brian Yale is 52. Rock singer Butch Walker is 51. Actor Josh Duhamel is 48. Rock musician Travis Barker is 45. Contemporary Christian musician Robby Shaffer is 45. Actor Brian Dietzen is 43. Rapper Shyheim is 43. Rock musician Tobin Esperance (Papa Roach) is 41. Actor Olga Kurylenko is 41. Actor-comedian Vanessa Bayer is 39. Actor Russell Tovey is 39. Actor Cory Michael Smith is 34. Actor Graham Patrick Martin is 29. NHL forward Taylor Hall is 29.
