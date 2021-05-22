Today is Saturday, May 22, the 142nd day of 2021. There are 223 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On May 22, 2017, a suicide bomber set off an improvised explosive device that killed 22 people at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.
1915 — The Lassen Peak volcano in Northern California exploded, devastating nearby areas but causing no deaths.
1960 — An earthquake of magnitude 9.5, the strongest ever measured, struck southern Chile, claiming some 1,655 lives.
1964 — President Lyndon B. Johnson, speaking at the University of Michigan, outlined the goals of his “Great Society,” saying that it “rests on abundance and liberty for all” and “demands an end to poverty and racial injustice.”
1969 — The lunar module of Apollo 10, with Thomas P. Stafford and Eugene Cernan aboard, flew to within nine miles of the moon’s surface in a dress rehearsal for the first lunar landing.
Ten years ago — A tornado devastated Joplin, Missouri, with winds up to 250 mph, claiming at least 159 lives and destroying about 8,000 homes and businesses.
One year ago — President Donald Trump labeled houses of worship as “essential” and called on governors to let them reopen; he threatened to “override” governors who defied him.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Michael Constantine is 94. Conductor Peter Nero is 87. Actor-director Richard Benjamin is 83. Actor Frank Converse is 83. Former CNN anchor Bernard Shaw is 81. Actor Barbara Parkins is 79. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher Tommy John is 78. Songwriter Bernie Taupin is 71. Actor-producer Al Corley is 66. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, is 64. Singer Morrissey is 62. Actor Ann Cusack is 60. Country musician Dana Williams (Diamond Rio) is 60. Rock musician Jesse Valenzuela is 59. Actor Mark Christopher Lawrence is 57. R&B singer Johnny Gill (New Edition) is 55. Rock musician Dan Roberts (Crash Test Dummies) is 54. Actor Brooke Smith is 54. Actor Michael Kelly is 52. Model Naomi Campbell is 51. Actor Anna Belknap is 49. Actor Alison Eastwood is 49. Singer Donell Jones is 48. Actor Sean Gunn is 47. Actor A.J. Langer is 47. Actor Ginnifer Goodwin is 43. R&B singer Vivian Green is 42. Actor Maggie Q is 42. Olympic gold medal speed skater Apolo Anton Ohno is 39. Tennis player Novak Djokovic is 34. Actor Anna Baryshnikov (TV: “Superior Donuts”) is 29. Actor Camren Bicondova is 22.
