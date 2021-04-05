Today is Monday, April 5, the 95th day of 2021. There are 270 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On April 5, 2010, an explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine near Charleston, West Virginia, killed 29 workers. In a televised rescue, 115 Chinese coal miners were freed after spending eight days trapped in a flooded mine, surviving an accident that had killed 38.
1621 — The Mayflower sailed from Plymouth Colony in present-day Massachusetts on a monthlong return trip to England.
1792 — President George Washington cast his first veto, rejecting a congressional measure for apportioning representatives among the states.
1887 — In Tuscumbia, Alabama, teacher Anne Sullivan achieved a breakthrough as her six-year-old deaf-blind pupil, Helen Keller, learned the meaning of the word “water” as spelled out in the Manual Alphabet.
1955 — British Prime Minister Winston Churchill resigned his office for health reasons. Democrat Richard J. Daley was first elected mayor of Chicago, defeating Republican Robert E. Merriam.
1986 — Two American servicemen and a Turkish woman were killed in the bombing of a West Berlin discotheque, an incident that prompted a US air raid on Libya more than a week later.
1987 — Fox Broadcasting Co. made its prime-time TV debut by airing the situation comedy “Married with Children” followed by “The Tracey Ullman Show,” then repeating both premiere episodes two more times in the same evening.
2015 — Rolling Stone magazine apologized and officially retracted its discredited article about an alleged gang rape at the University of Virginia.
One year ago — Surgeon General Jerome Adams told CNN that the coming week would be “the hardest and saddest week of most Americans’ lives” because of the increasing toll from the Coronavirus; hours later, President Donald Trump took a more optimistic tone, saying, “We’re starting to see light at the end of the tunnel.” British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was admitted to a hospital for tests, as he continued to suffer symptoms 10 days after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Today’s birthdays
Movie producer Roger Corman is 95. Former US Secretary of State and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell is 84. Country singer Tommy Cash is 81. Actor Michael Moriarty is 80. Pop singer Allan Clarke (The Hollies) is 79. Writer-director Peter Greenaway is 79. Actor Max Gail is 78. Actor Jane Asher is 75. Singer Agnetha Faltskog (Abba) is 71. Actor Mitch Pileggi is 69. Singer-songwriter Peter Case is 67. Hip-hop artist/actor Christopher “Kid” Reid is 57. Rock musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) is 55. Singer Paula Cole is 53. Actor Krista Allen is 50. Actor Victoria Hamilton is 50. Country singer Pat Green is 49. Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 48. Rapper/producer Juicy J is 46. Actor Sterling K. Brown is 45. Country singer-musician Mike Eli (The Eli Young Band) is 40. Actor Hayley Atwell is 39. Actor Lily James is 32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.