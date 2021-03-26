Today is Friday, March 26, the 85th day of 2021. There are 280 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On March 26, 1982, groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Washington for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
1812 — An earthquake devastated Caracas, Venezuela, causing an estimated 26,000 deaths, according to the US Geological Survey.
1945 — During World War II, Iwo Jima was fully secured by US forces following a final, desperate attack by Japanese soldiers.
1962 — The US Supreme Court, in Baker v. Carr, gave federal courts the power to order reapportionment of states’ legislative districts.
1979 — A peace treaty was signed by Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin and Egyptian President Anwar Sadat and witnessed by President Jimmy Carter at the White House.
1997 — The bodies of 39 members of the Heaven’s Gate techno-religious cult who committed suicide were found inside a rented mansion in Rancho Santa Fe.
One year ago — Federal officials said two men who had been on a Coronavirus-stricken cruise ship stalled for days off the California coast had died; officials confirmed that fewer than half the ship’s 2,400 passengers were tested for the virus. (More than 100 people who were on the Grand Princess were found to be infected with the Coronavirus; at least eight died.) The US surpassed official Chinese government numbers to become the country with the most reported Coronavirus infections, more than 85,000.
Today’s birthdays
Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor is 91. Actor Alan Arkin is 87. Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas is 86. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 81. Actor James Caan is 81. Author Erica Jong is 79. Journalist Bob Woodward is 78. Singer Diana Ross is 77. Actor Johnny Crawford is 75. Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 73. Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 72. Actor Ernest Thomas is 72. Comedian Martin Short is 71. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 71. Movie composer Alan Silvestri is 71. Rock musician Monte Yoho is 69. Former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is 68. Radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa is 67. Country singer Dean Dillon is 66. Country singer Charly McClain is 65. TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 64. Actor Ellia English is 62. Actor Jennifer Grey is 61. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is 61. Actor Billy Warlock is 60. Actor Eric Allan Kramer is 59. Basketball and College Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton is 59. Actor Michael Imperioli is 55. Rock musician James Iha is 53. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 53. Movie director Martin McDonagh (Film: “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) is 51. Actor Leslie Mann is 49. Actor T.R. Knight is 48. Rapper Juvenile is 46. Actor Amy Smart is 45. Actor Bianca Kajlich is 44. Moderator Margaret Brennan (TV: “Face the Nation”) is 41. Actor Sterling Sulieman is 37. Actor Keira Knightley is 36. Rapper J-Kwon is 35. Actor Carly Chaikin is 31
