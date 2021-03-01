Today is Monday, March 1, the 60th day of 2021. There are 305 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On March 1, 1954, four Puerto Rican nationalists opened fire from the spectators’ gallery of the US House of Representatives, wounding five members of Congress.
1781 — The Continental Congress declared the Articles of Confederation to be in force, following ratification by Maryland.
1893 — Inventor Nikola Tesla first publicly demonstrated radio during a meeting of the National Electric Light Association in St. Louis by transmitting electromagnetic energy without wires.
1954 — The United States detonated a dry-fuel hydrogen bomb, codenamed Castle Bravo, at Bikini Atoll in the Marshall Islands.
1957 — “The Cat in the Hat” by Dr. Seuss was released to bookstores by Random House.
1961 — President John F. Kennedy signed an executive order establishing the Peace Corps.
1966 — The Soviet space probe Venera 3 impacted the surface of Venus, becoming the first spacecraft to reach another planet; however, Venera was unable to transmit any data, its communications system having failed.
1968 — Johnny Cash married June Carter at the First Methodist Church in Franklin, Kentucky.
1971 — A bomb went off inside a men’s room at the US Capitol; the radical group Weather Underground claimed responsibility for the pre-dawn blast.
1974 — Seven people, including former Nixon White House aides H.R. Haldeman and John D. Ehrlichman, former Attorney General John Mitchell and former assistant Attorney General Robert Mardian, were indicted on charges of conspiring to obstruct justice in connection with the Watergate break-in. (These four defendants were convicted in Jan. 1975, although Mardian’s conviction was later reversed.)
2005 — Dennis Rader, the churchgoing family man accused of leading a double life as the BTK serial killer, was charged in Wichita, Kansas, with 10 counts of first-degree murder. (Rader later pleaded guilty and received multiple life sentences.) A closely divided Supreme Court outlawed the death penalty for juvenile criminals.
2010 — Jay Leno returned as host of NBC’s “The Tonight Show.”
Ten years ago — Yemen’s embattled president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, accused the US, his closest ally, of instigating the mounting protests against him, but the gambit failed to slow the momentum of his ouster.
One year ago — Health officials in Washington state, announcing what was believed at the time to be the second US death from the Coronavirus, said the virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the Seattle area. (Earlier deaths in the Seattle area and in California were subsequently linked to the virus.)
Today’s birthdays
Actor Robert Clary is 95. Singer/actor Harry Belafonte is 94. Rock singer Mike D’Abo (Manfred Mann) is 77. Former Sen. John Breaux, D-Louisiana, is 77. Rock singer Roger Daltrey is 77. Actor Dirk Benedict is 76. Actor-director Ron Howard is 67. Country singer Janis Gill (aka Janis Oliver Cummins) (Sweethearts of the Rodeo) is 67. Actor Catherine Bach is 66. Actor Tim Daly is 65. Singer-musician Jon Carroll is 64. Rock musician Bill Leen is 59. Actor Bryan Batt is 58. Actor Maurice Bernard is 58. Actor Russell Wong is 58. Actor Chris Eigeman is 56. Actor John David Cullum is 55. Actor George Eads is 54. Actor Javier Bardem is 52. Actor Jack Davenport is 48. Rock musician Ryan Peake (Nickelback) is 48. Actor Mark-Paul Gosselaar is 47. Singer Tate Stevens is 46. Actor Jensen Ackles is 43. TV host Donovan Patton is 43. Rock musician Sean Woolstenhulme is 40. Actor Joe Tippett is 39. Actor Lupita Nyong’o is 38. Pop singer Kesha (formerly Ke$ha) is 34. R&B singer Sammie is 34. Pop singer Justin Bieber is 27.
