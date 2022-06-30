Today is Thursday, June 30, the 181st day of 2022. There are 184 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On June 30, 1982, the proposed Equal Rights Amendment to the US Constitution expired, having failed to receive the required number of ratifications for its adoption, despite having its seven-year deadline extended by three years.
1934 — Adolf Hitler launched his “blood purge” of political and military rivals in Germany in what came to be known as “The Night of the Long Knives.”
1971 — The Supreme Court ruled, 6-3, that the government could not prevent The New York Times or The Washington Post from publishing the Pentagon Papers. A Soviet space mission ended in tragedy when three cosmonauts aboard Soyuz 11 were found dead of asphyxiation inside their capsule after it had returned to Earth.
1985 — Thirty-nine American hostages from a hijacked TWA jetliner were freed in Beirut after being held 17 days.
1986 — The Supreme Court, in Bowers v. Hardwick, ruled 5-4 that states could outlaw homosexual acts between consenting adults. (However, the nation’s highest court effectively reversed this decision in 2003 in Lawrence v. Texas.)
2009 — American soldier Pfc. Bowe R. Bergdahl went missing from his base in eastern Afghanistan, and was later confirmed to have been captured by insurgents after walking away from his post. (Bergdahl was released, on May 31, 2014, in exchange for five Taliban detainees; he pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy, but was spared a prison sentence by a military judge.)
2013 — Nineteen elite firefighters known as members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed battling a wildfire northwest of Phoenix after a change in wind direction pushed the flames back toward their position.
2016 — Saying it was the right thing to do, Defense Secretary Ash Carter announced that transgender people would be allowed to serve openly in the US military, ending one of the last bans on service in the armed forces.
One year ago — Pennsylvania’s highest court threw out Bill Cosby’s sexual assault conviction and released him from prison, ruling that the prosecutor who brought the case was bound by his predecessor’s agreement not to charge Cosby; the comedian had served nearly three years of a three- to 10-year sentence.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Lea Massari is 89. Actor Nancy Dussault is 86. Songwriter Tony Hatch is 83. Singer Glenn Shorrock is 78. Actor Leonard Whiting is 72. Jazz musician Stanley Clarke is 71. Actor David Garrison is 70. Rock musician Hal Lindes (Dire Straits) is 69. Actor-comedian David Alan Grier is 66. Actor Vincent D’Onofrio is 63. Actor Deirdre Lovejoy is 60. Actor Rupert Graves is 59. Former boxer Mike Tyson is 56. Actor Peter Outerbridge is 56. Rock musician Tom Drummond (Better Than Ezra) is 53. Actor-comedian Tony Rock (TV: “Living Biblically”) is 53. Actor Brian Bloom is 52. Actor Monica Potter is 51. Actor Molly Parker is 50. Actor Rick Gonzalez is 43. Actor Tom Burke is 41. Actor Lizzy Caplan is 40. Actor Susannah Flood is 40. Rock musician James Adam Shelley (American Authors) is 39. Country singer Cole Swindell is 39. R&B singer Fantasia is 38. Olympic gold medal swimmer Michael Phelps is 37. Actor Sean Marquette (TV: “The Goldbergs”) is 34.
