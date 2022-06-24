Today is Friday, June 24, the 175th day of 2022. There are 190 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On June 24, 1497, the first recorded sighting of North America by a European took place as explorer John Cabot spotted land, probably in present-day Canada.
1807 — A grand jury in Richmond, Va., indicted former Vice President Aaron Burr on charges of treason and high misdemeanor. (He was later acquitted.)
1957 — The US Supreme Court, in Roth v. United States, ruled 6-3 that obscene materials were not protected by the First Amendment.
1983 — The space shuttle Challenger — carrying America’s first woman in space, Sally K. Ride — coasted to a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base.
1992 — The Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, strengthened its 30-year ban on officially sponsored worship in public schools, prohibiting prayer as a part of graduation ceremonies.
2015 — A federal judge in Boston formally sentenced Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev to death for the 2013 terror attacks. (A federal appeals court later threw out the sentence; the Supreme Court reinstated it.)
2020 — Three white men were indicted on murder charges in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man who was shot while running in a neighborhood near Georgia’s coast. (All three were convicted.)
One year ago — A 12-story condominium building in Surfside, Fla., collapsed, killing 98 people.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Arthur Brown is 80. Actor Michele Lee is 80. Actor-director Georg Stanford Brown is 79. Rock musician Jeff Beck is 78. Rock singer Colin Blunstone (The Zombies) is 77. Musician Mick Fleetwood is 75. Actor Peter Weller is 75. Rock musician John Illsley (Dire Straits) is 73. Actor Nancy Allen is 72. Reggae singer Derrick Simpson (Black Uhuru) is 72. Actor Joe Penny is 66. Singer-musician Andy McCluskey (Orchestral Manoevres in the Dark) is 63. R&B/pop singer-songwriter Siedah Garrett is 62. Actor Iain Glen is 61. Rock singer Curt Smith is 61. Actor Danielle Spencer is 57. Actor Sherry Stringfield is 55. Singer Glenn Medeiros is 52. Actor Carla Gallo is 47. Actor Amir Talai (TV: “LA to Vegas”) is 45. Actor-producer Mindy Kaling is 43. Actor Minka Kelly is 42. Actor Vanessa Ray is 41. Actor Justin Hires is 37. Actor Candice Patton is 37. Singer Solange Knowles is 36. Actor Max Ehrich is 31. Actor Beanie Feldstein is 29.
