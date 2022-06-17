Today is Friday, June 17, the 168th day of 2022. There are 197 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On June 17, 2015, nine people were shot to death in a historic African-American church in Charleston, SC; suspect Dylann Roof was arrested the following morning. (Roof was convicted of federal hate crimes and sentenced to death; he later pleaded guilty to state murder charges and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.)
1775 — The Revolutionary War Battle of Bunker Hill resulted in a costly victory for the British, who suffered heavy losses.
1885 — The Statue of Liberty arrived in New York Harbor aboard the French ship Isere.
1963 — The US Supreme Court, in Abington (Pa.) School District v. Schempp, struck down, 8-1, rules requiring the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer or reading of Biblical verses in public schools.
1972 — President Richard Nixon’s eventual downfall began with the arrest of five burglars inside the Democratic headquarters in Washington’s, Watergate complex.
1994 — After leading police on a slow-speed chase on Southern California freeways, O.J. Simpson was arrested and charged with murder in the slayings of his ex-wife, Nicole, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. (Simpson was later acquitted in a criminal trial but held liable in a civil trial.)
2008 — Hundreds of same-sex couples got married across California on the first full day that gay marriage became legal by order of the state’s highest court.
Ten years ago — Rodney King, 47, whose 1991 videotaped beating by Los Angeles police sparked widespread outrage and who struggled with addiction and repeated arrests, died in Rialto in an apparent accidental drowning.
One year ago — The Supreme Court, in a 7-2 ruling, left intact the entire Affordable Care Act, rejecting the latest major Republican-led effort to kill the national health care law known as “Obamacare.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Peter Lupus is 90. Movie director Ken Loach is 86. Singer Barry Manilow is 79. Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich is 79. Comedian Joe Piscopo is 71. Actor Mark Linn-Baker is 68. Actor Jon Gries is 65. Rock singer Jello Biafra is 64. Movie producer-director-writer Bobby Farrelly is 64. Actor Thomas Haden Church is 62. Actor Greg Kinnear is 59. Actor Kami Cotler is 57. Olympic gold medal speed skater Dan Jansen is 57. Actor Jason Patric is 56. Actor-comedian Will Forte is 52. Latin pop singer Paulina Rubio is 51. Tennis player Venus Williams is 42. Actor Arthur Darvill is 40. Actor Jodie Whittaker is 40. Actor Manish Dayal is 39. Country singer Mickey Guyton is 39. Actor Marie Avgeropoulos is 36. Rapper Kendrick Lamar is 35. Actor KJ Apa is 25.
