Today is Thursday, July 13, the 194th day of 2023. There are 171 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On July 13, 1960, John F. Kennedy won the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at his party’s convention in Los Angeles.
1863 — Deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)
1923 — A sign consisting of 50-foot-tall letters spelling out “HOLLYWOODLAND” was dedicated in the Hollywood Hills to promote a subdivision (the last four letters were removed in 1949).
1965 — President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be US Solicitor General; Marshall became the first Black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the US Supreme Court.)
1973 — Former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield revealed to Senate Watergate Committee staff members the existence of President Richard Nixon’s secret White House taping system.
1985 — “Live Aid,” an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa’s starving people.
2011 — California became the first state in the nation to add lessons about gays and lesbians to social studies classes in public schools under a measure signed by Gov. Jerry Brown.
2020 — Washington’s NFL franchise dropped the “Redskins” name and Indian head logo amid pressure from sponsors; the move followed decades of criticism that the name and logo were offensive to Native Americans. (The team was eventually renamed the Commanders.)
Ten years ago — A jury in Sanford cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.
Five years ago — A grand jury indictment, sought by special counsel Robert Mueller, alleged that the Russian government was behind a sweeping conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election. The grand jury indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges that they had hacked Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic Party, releasing tens of thousands of stolen and politically damaging communications.
One year ago — President Joe Biden, opening his first trip to the Middle East, offered anxious Israeli leaders strong reassurances of his determination to stop Iran’s growing nuclear program, saying he would be willing to use force “as a last resort.”
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (TV: “Jeopardy!”) is 95. Actor Patrick Stewart is 83. Actor Harrison Ford is 81. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 81. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 77. Actor Daphne Maxwell Reid is 75. Actor Didi Conn is 72. Actor Gil Birmingham is 70. Singer Louise Mandrell is 69. Rock musician Mark “The Animal” Mendoza (Twisted Sister) is 67. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 66. Former tennis player Anders Jarryd is 62. Comedian Tom Kenny is 61. Country singer-songwriter Victoria Shaw is 61. Bluegrass singer Rhonda Vincent is 61. Actor Kenny Johnson is 60. Roots singer/songwriter Paul Thorn is 59. Country singer Neil Thrasher is 58. Actor Ken Jeong is 54. Singer Deborah Cox is 50. Actor Ashley Scott is 46. Rock musician Will Champion (Coldplay) is 45. Actor Fran Kranz is 42. Actor Aya Cash is 41. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 41. Actor Colton Haynes is 35. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 35. Soul singer Leon Bridges is 34. Actor Hayley Erin (“General Hospital”) is 29. Actor Kyle Harrison Breitkopf is 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.