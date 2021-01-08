Today is Friday, Jan. 8, the eighth day of 2021. There are 357 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Jan. 8, 1998, Ramzi Yousef, the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing, was sentenced in New York to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
1815 — The last major engagement of the War of 1812 came to an end as US forces defeated the British in the Battle of New Orleans, not having gotten word of the signing of a peace treaty.
1918 — President Woodrow Wilson outlined his Fourteen Points for lasting peace after World War I.
1935 — Rock-and-roll legend Elvis Presley was born in Tupelo, Mississippi.
1994 — Tonya Harding won the ladies’ US Figure Skating Championship in Detroit, a day after Nancy Kerrigan dropped out because of the clubbing attack that had injured her right knee. (The US Figure Skating Association later stripped Harding of the title.)
2004 — A US Black Hawk medivac helicopter crashed near Fallujah, Iraq, killing all nine soldiers aboard.
Ten years ago — US Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, D-Arizona, was shot and critically wounded when a gunman opened fire as the congresswoman met with constituents in Tucson; six people were killed, 12 others also injured. (Gunman Jared Lee Loughner was sentenced in November 2012 to seven consecutive life sentences, plus 140 years.)
Today’s birthdays
Actor-comedian Larry Storch is 98. Former CBS newsman Charles Osgood is 88. Singer Shirley Bassey is 84. Game show host Bob Eubanks is 83. Country-gospel singer Cristy Lane is 81. Rhythm-and-blues singer Anthony Gourdine (Little Anthony and the Imperials) is 80. Actor Yvette Mimieux is 79. Singer Juanita Cowart Motley (The Marvelettes) is 77. Actor Kathleen Noone is 76. Rock musician Robby Krieger (The Doors) is 75. Movie director John McTiernan is 70. Actor Harriet Sansom Harris is 66. Actor Ron Cephas Jones is 64. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is 63. Singer-songwriter Ron Sexsmith is 57. Actor Michelle Forbes is 56. Actor Maria Pitillo is 55. Singer R. Kelly is 54. Rock musician Jeff Abercrombie (Fuel) is 52. Actor Ami Dolenz is 52. Reggae singer Sean Paul is 48. Actor Donnell Turner is 48. Country singer Tift Merritt is 46. Actor-rock singer Jenny Lewis is 45. Actor Amber Benson is 44. Actor Scott Whyte is 43. Singer-songwriter Erin McCarley is 42. Actor Sarah Polley is 42. Actor Rachel Nichols is 41. Actor Gaby Hoffman is 39. Rock musician Disashi Lumumbo-Kasongo (Gym Class Heroes) is 38. Actor Cynthia Erivo is 34. Actor Freddie Stroma is 34.
