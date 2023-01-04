Today is Wednesday, Jan. 4, the fourth day of 2023. There are 361 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Low 48F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 3:28 pm
On Jan. 4, 2007, Nancy Pelosi was elected the first female speaker of the House as Democrats took control of Congress.
1821 — The first native-born American saint, Elizabeth Ann Seton, died in Emmitsburg, Md.
1965 — President Lyndon B. Johnson delivered his State of the Union address in which he outlined the goals of his “Great Society.”
1974 — President Richard Nixon refused to hand over tape recordings and documents subpoenaed by the Senate Watergate Committee.
1990 — Charles Stuart, who had claimed that he had been wounded and his pregnant wife fatally shot by a robber, leapt to his death off a Boston bridge after he himself became a suspect.
2002 — Sgt. 1st Class Nathan Ross Chapman, a US Army Special Forces soldier, was killed by small-arms fire during an ambush in eastern Afghanistan; he was the first American military death from enemy fire in the war against terrorism.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Barbara Rush is 96. Opera singer Grace Bumbry is 86. Actor Dyan Cannon is 84. Author-historian Doris Kearns Goodwin is 80. Country singer Kathy Forester (The Forester Sisters) is 68. Actor Ann Magnuson is 67. Rock musician Bernard Sumner (New Order, Joy Division) is 67. Country singer Patty Loveless is 66. Actor Julian Sands is 65. Rock singer Michael Stipe is 63. Actor Patrick Cassidy is 61. Actor Dave Foley is 60. Actor Dot Jones is 59. Actor Rick Hearst is 58. Singer-musician Cait O’Riordan is 58. Actor Julia Ormond is 58. Former tennis player Guy Forget is 58. Country singer Deana Carter is 57. Rock musician Benjamin Darvill (Crash Test Dummies) is 56. Actor Josh Stamberg is 53. Actor Damon Gupton is 50. Actor-singer Jill Marie Jones is 48. Actor D’Arcy Carden is 43. Christian rock singer Spencer Chamberlain (Underoath) is 40. Actor Lenora Crichlow is 38. Comedian-actor Charlyne Yi is 37.
