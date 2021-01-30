Today is Saturday, Jan. 30, the 30th day of 2021. There are 335 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Jan. 30, 1948, Indian political and spiritual leader Mohandas K. Gandhi, 78, was shot and killed in New Delhi by Nathuram Godse, a Hindu extremist. (Godse and a co-conspirator were later executed.)
1649 — England’s King Charles I was executed for high treason.
1933 — Adolf Hitler became chancellor of Germany.
1948 — Aviation pioneer Orville Wright, 76, died in Dayton, Ohio.
1968 — The Tet Offensive began during the Vietnam War as Communist forces launched surprise attacks against South Vietnamese towns and cities; although the Communists were beaten back, the offensive was seen as a major setback for the US and its allies.
1972 — Thirteen Roman Catholic civil rights marchers were shot to death by British soldiers in Northern Ireland on what became known as “Bloody Sunday.”
1993 — Los Angeles inaugurated its Metro Red Line, the city’s first modern subway.
2006 — Coretta Scott King, widow of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., died in Rosarito Beach, Mexico, at age 78.
One year ago — Health officials reported the first known case in which the new Coronavirus was spread from one person to another in the United States.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Gene Hackman is 91. Actor Vanessa Redgrave is 84. Country singer Jeanne Pruett is 84. Chess grandmaster Boris Spassky is 84. Country singer Norma Jean is 83. Former Vice President Dick Cheney is 80. R&B musician William King (The Commodores) is 72. Singer Phil Collins is 70. Actor Charles S. Dutton is 70. World Golf Hall of Famer Curtis Strange is 66. Actor Ann Dowd is 65. Actor-comedian Brett Butler is 63. Singer Jody Watley is 62. Actor-filmmaker Dexter Scott King is 60. The King of Jordan, Abdullah II, is 59. Actor Wayne Wilderson (TV: “Veep”) is 55. Actor Norbert Leo Butz is 54. The King of Spain, Felipe VI, is 53. Country singer Tammy Cochran is 49. Actor Christian Bale is 47. Rock musician Carl Broemel (My Morning Jacket) is 47. Actor Olivia Colman is 47. Actor-singer Lena Hall is 41. Pop-country singer-songwriter Josh Kelley is 41. Actor Wilmer Valderrama is 41. Actor Mary Hollis Inboden is 35. Actor Kylie Bunbury is 32. Actor Jake Thomas is 31. Actor Danielle Campbell is 26.
