Today is Monday, Jan. 25, the 25th day of 2021. There are 340 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Jan. 25, 1981, the 52 Americans held hostage by Iran for 444 days arrived in the United States.
1533 — England’s King Henry VIII secretly married his second wife, Anne Boleyn, who later gave birth to Elizabeth I.
1759 — Scottish poet Robert Burns was born in Alloway.
1915 — America’s first official transcontinental telephone call took place as Alexander Graham Bell, who was in New York, spoke to his former assistant, Thomas Watson, who was in San Francisco, over a line set up by American Telephone & Telegraph.
1924 — The first Winter Olympic Games opened in Chamonix, France.
1945 — The World War II Battle of the Bulge ended as German forces were pushed back to their original positions.
1949 — The first Emmy Awards, honoring local Los Angeles TV programs and talent, were presented at the Hollywood Athletic Club.
1971 — Idi Amin seized power in Uganda by ousting President Milton Obote in a military coup.
2004 — NASA’s Opportunity rover zipped its first pictures of Mars to Earth, showing a surface smooth and dark red in some places, and strewn with fragmented slabs of light bedrock in others.
Ten years ago — Pleading for unity in a newly divided government, President Barack Obama used his State of the Union address to implore Democrats and Republicans to rally behind his vision of economic revival, declaring: “We will move forward together or not at all.”
Five years ago — President Barack Obama said he would ban the use of solitary confinement for juvenile and low-level offenders in federal prisons, citing the potential for “devastating, lasting psychological consequences” from the use of the isolation as punishment.
One year ago — President Donald Trump’s defense team opened its arguments at his Senate impeachment trial, casting the effort to remove him from office as a politically-motivated attempt to subvert the 2016 election and the upcoming 2020 contest.
Today’s birthdays
Country singer Claude Gray is 89. Actor Leigh Taylor-Young is 77. Actor Jenifer Lewis is 64. Country musician Mike Burch (River Road) is 55. R&B singer Kina is 52. Actor China Kantner is 50. Actor Ana Ortiz is 50. Drummer Joe Sirois (Mighty Mighty Bosstones) is 49. Musician Matt Odmark (Jars of Clay) is 47. Actor Mia Kirshner is 46. Actor Christine Lakin is 42. R&B singer Alicia Keys is 41. Actor Michael Trevino is 36. Pop musician Calum Hood (5 Seconds to Summer) is 25. Actor Olivia Edward is 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.