Today is Thursday, Jan. 20, the 20th day of 2022. There are 345 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Jan. 20, 1942, Nazi officials held the notorious Wannsee conference, during which they arrived at their “final solution” that called for exterminating Europe’s Jews.
1265 — England’s first representative Parliament met for the first time.
1841 — The island of Hong Kong was ceded by China to Great Britain. (It returned to Chinese control in July 1997.)
1936 — Britain’s King George V died after his physician injected the mortally ill monarch with morphine and cocaine to hasten his death; the king was succeeded by his eldest son, Edward VIII, who abdicated the throne 11 months later to marry American divorcee Wallis Simpson.
1937 — President Franklin D. Roosevelt became the first chief executive to be inaugurated on Jan. 20 instead of March 4.
1961 — John F. Kennedy was inaugurated as the 35th President of the United States.
1964 — Capitol Records released the album “Meet the Beatles!”
1981 — Iran released 52 Americans it had held hostage for 444 days, minutes after the presidency had passed from Jimmy Carter to Ronald Reagan.
1986 — The United States observed the first federal holiday in honor of slain civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
2009 — Barack Obama was sworn in as the nation’s 44th, as well as first African American, president.
2020 — Chinese government experts confirmed human-to-human transmission of the new Coronavirus, saying two people caught the virus from family members and that some health workers had tested positive.
Five years ago — Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States, pledging emphatically to empower America’s “forgotten men and women.”
One year ago — Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States, declaring that “democracy has prevailed.” Kamala Harris — the first female vice president, and the first Black woman and person of South Asian descent to hold the position — was sworn in by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Former astronaut Buzz Aldrin is 92. Olympic gold medal figure skater Carol Heiss is 82. Singer Eric Stewart is 77. Movie director David Lynch is 76. Country-rock musician George Grantham (Poco) is 75. Israeli activist Natan Sharansky is 74. Actor Daniel Benzali is 72. Rock musician Paul Stanley (Kiss) is 70. Rock musician Ian Hill (Judas Priest) is 70. Comedian Bill Maher is 66. Actor Lorenzo Lamas is 64. Actor James Denton is 59. Rock musician Greg K. (The Offspring) is 57. Country singer John Michael Montgomery is 57. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, is 57. Actor Rainn Wilson is 56. Actor Stacey Dash is 55. TV personality Melissa Rivers is 54. Actor Reno Wilson is 53. Singer Edwin McCain is 52. Actor Skeet Ulrich is 52. Rap musician ?uestlove (The Roots) is 51. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley is 50. Rock musician Rob Bourdon (Linkin Park) is 43. Singer-songwriter Bonnie McKee is 38. Rock singer Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) is 36. Actor Evan Peters is 35.
