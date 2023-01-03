Yesterday was Monday, Jan. 2, the second day of 2023. There are 363 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Yesterday was Monday, Jan. 2, the second day of 2023. There are 363 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Jan. 2, 1960, Sen. John F. Kennedy of Massachusetts launched his successful bid for the presidency.
1900 — US Secretary of State John Hay announced the “Open Door Policy” to facilitate trade with China.
1788 — Georgia became the fourth state to ratify the US Constitution.
1929 — The United States and Canada reached agreement on joint action to preserve Niagara Falls.
1967 — Republican Ronald Reagan took the oath of office as the new governor of California in a ceremony that took place in Sacramento shortly just after midnight.
1974 — President Richard Nixon signed legislation requiring states to limit highway speeds to 55 miles an hour as a way of conserving gasoline in the face of an OPEC oil embargo. (The 55 mph limit was effectively phased out in 1987; federal speed limits were abolished in 1995.)
2015 — California began issuing driver’s licenses to immigrants who were in the country illegally.
YESTERDAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert is 81. TV host Jack Hanna is 76. Actor Wendy Phillips is 71. Actor Cynthia Sikes is 69. Actor Gabrielle Carteris is 62. Movie director Todd Haynes is 62. Retired MLB All-Star pitcher David Cone is 60. Baseball Hall of Famer Edgar Martinez is 60. Actor Tia Carrere is 56. Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. is 55. Model Christy Turlington is 54. Actor Taye Diggs is 52. Actor Renée Elise Goldsberry is 52. Rock singer Doug Robb (Hoobastank) is 48. Actor Dax Shepard is 48. Actor Paz Vega is 47. Ballroom dancer Karina Smirnoff (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 45. Rock musician Jerry DePizzo Jr. (O.A.R.) is 44. R&B singer Kelton Kessee (IMX) is 42. Pop singer-musician Ryan Merchant (Capital Cities) is 42. Actor Kate Bosworth is 40. Actor Anthony Carrigan is 40. San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatís Jr. is 24.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.