Today is Monday, Jan. 17, the 17th day of 2022. There are 348 days left in the year. This is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Jan. 17, 1961, President Dwight D. Eisenhower delivered his farewell address in which he warned against “the acquisition of unwarranted influence, whether sought or unsought, by the military-industrial complex.”
1917 — Denmark ceded the Virgin Islands to the United States for $25 million.
1944 — During World War II, Allied forces launched the first of four battles for Monte Cassino in Italy; the Allies were ultimately successful.
1950 — The Great Brink’s Robbery took place as seven masked men held up a Brink’s garage in Boston, stealing $1.2 million in cash and $1.5 million in checks and money orders. (Although the entire gang was caught, only part of the loot was recovered.)
1994 — The 6.7 magnitude Northridge earthquake struck Southern California, killing at least 60 people, according to the US Geological Survey.
1995 — More than 6,000 people were killed when an earthquake with a magnitude of 7.2 devastated the city of Kobe, Japan.
2016 — Iran released three Americans, former US Marine Amir Hekmati, Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian and pastor Saeed Abedini, as part of a prisoner swap that also netted Tehran some $100 billion in sanctions relief.
Five years ago — President Barack Obama granted clemency to Chelsea Manning, allowing the transgender Army intelligence officer convicted of leaking more than 700,000 US documents to go free nearly three decades early.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Former FCC chairman Newton N. Minow is 96. Actor James Earl Jones is 91. Talk show host Maury Povich is 83. Pop singer Chris Montez is 80. R&B singer William Hart (The Delfonics) is 77. Actor Joanna David is 75. Actor Jane Elliot is 75. Rock musician Mick Taylor is 74. R&B singer Sheila Hutchinson (The Emotions) is 69. Singer Steve Earle is 67. Singer Paul Young is 66. Actor-comedian Steve Harvey is 65. Singer Susanna Hoffs (The Bangles) is 63. Movie director-screenwriter Brian Helgeland is 61. Actor-comedian Jim Carrey is 60. Actor Denis O’Hare is 60. Former first lady Michelle Obama is 58. Actor Joshua Malina is 56. Singer Shabba Ranks is 56. Actor Naveen Andrews is 53. Electronic music DJ Tiesto is 53. Rapper Kid Rock is 51. Actor Freddy Rodriguez is 47. Actor-writer Leigh Whannel is 45. Actor-singer Zooey Deschanel is 42. Dancer Maksim Chmerkovskiy (TV: “Dancing with the Stars”) is 42. Singer Ray J is 41. Actor Diogo Morgado is 41. Country singer Amanda Wilkinson is 40. Former NBA player Dwyane Wade is 40. Actor Ryan Gage is 39. DJ-singer Calvin Harris is 38. Folk-rock musician Jeremiah Fraites is 36. Actor Jonathan Keltz is 34. Actor Kelly Marie Tran (Film: “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) is 33. Actor Kathrine Herzer is 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.