Today is Saturday, Feb. 12, the 43rd day of 2022. There are 322 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Feb. 12, 1809, Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States, was born in a log cabin in Hardin (now LaRue) County, Kentucky.
1554 — Lady Jane Grey, who had claimed the throne of England for nine days, and her husband, Guildford Dudley, were beheaded after being condemned for high treason.
1914 — Groundbreaking took place for the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (A year later on this date, the cornerstone was laid.)
1973 — Operation Homecoming began as the first release of American prisoners of war from the Vietnam conflict took place.
1999 — The Senate voted to acquit President Bill Clinton of perjury and obstruction of justice.
2000 — Charles M. Schulz, creator of the “Peanuts” comic strip, died in Santa Rosa at age 77.
2020 — Holland America Line said a cruise ship, the MS Westerdam, which had been barred from docking by four governments because of fears of the Coronavirus, would arrive the next day in Cambodia.
Five years ago — Northern California authorities ordered the evacuation of some 200,000 people from communities near the Oroville Dam, where an emergency spillway was in danger of flooding. (After officials drained water from the lake behind the dam and made emergency repairs, residents were allowed to return.)
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Movie director Costa-Gavras is 89. Basketball Hall of Famer Bill Russell is 88. Actor Joe Don Baker is 86. Author Judy Blume is 84. Former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak is 80. Country singer Moe Bandy is 78. Actor Maud Adams is 77. Actor Cliff DeYoung is 76. Actor Michael Ironside is 72. Rock musician Steve Hackett is 72. Rock singer Michael McDonald is 70. Actor Joanna Kerns is 69. Actor Zach Grenier is 68. Actor-talk show host Arsenio Hall is 66. Actor John Michael Higgins is 59. Actor Raphael Sbarge is 58. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh is 57. Actor Christine Elise is 57. Actor Josh Brolin is 54. Singer Chynna Phillips is 54. Rock musician Jim Creeggan (Barenaked Ladies) is 52. Actor Jesse Spencer is 43. Rapper Gucci Mane is 42. Actor Sarah Lancaster is 42. Actor Christina Ricci is 42. Actor Jennifer Stone is 29. Actors Baylie and Rylie Cregut (TV: “Raising Hope”) are 12.
