Today is Monday, Dec. 7, the 342nd day of 2020. There are 24 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched an air raid on the US Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii as well as targets in Malaya, Hong Kong, Guam, the Philippines and Wake Island; the United States declared war against Japan the next day.
1787 — Delaware became the first state to ratify the US Constitution.
1909 — In his State of the Union address, President William Howard Taft defended the decision to base US naval operations in the Pacific at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, instead of in the Philippines.
1917 — During World War I, the United States declared war on Austria-Hungary.
1972 — America’s last moon mission to date was launched as Apollo 17 blasted off from Cape Canaveral.
1987 — Forty-three people were killed after a gunman aboard a Pacific Southwest Airlines jetliner in California apparently opened fire on a fellow passenger, the pilots and himself, causing the plane to crash.
Today’s birthdays
Linguist and political philosopher Noam Chomsky is 92. Bluegrass singer Bobby Osborne is 89. Actor Ellen Burstyn is 88. Broadcast journalist Carole Simpson is 80. Baseball Hall of Famer Johnny Bench is 73. Actor-director-producer James Keach is 73. Country singer Gary Morris is 72. Singer-songwriter Tom Waits is 71. Sen. Susan M. Collins, R-Maine, is 68. Basketball Hall of Famer Larry Bird is 64. Actor Priscilla Barnes is 63. Former “Tonight Show” announcer Edd Hall is 62. Rock musician Tim Butler (The Psychedelic Furs) is 62. Actor Patrick Fabian is 56. Actor Jeffrey Wright is 55. Actor C. Thomas Howell is 54. Actor Kimberly Hebert Gregory (TV: “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World”) is 48. Producer-director Jason Winer is 48. Former NFL player Terrell Owens is 47. Rapper-producer Kon Artis is 46. Pop singer Nicole Appleton (All Saints) is 45. Latin singer Frankie J is 44. Country singer Sunny Sweeney is 44. Actor Chris Chalk is 43. Actor Shiri Appleby is 42. Pop-rock singer/celebrity judge Sara Bareilles is 41. Actor Jennifer Carpenter is 41. Actor Jack Huston is 38. Singer Aaron Carter is 33.
