Today is Friday, Dec. 24, the 358th day of 2021. There are seven days left in the year. This is Christmas Eve.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Dec. 24, 1943, President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower supreme commander of Allied forces in Europe as part of Operation Overlord.
1524 — Portuguese navigator Vasco da Gama — who had discovered a sea route around Africa to India — died in Cochin, India.
1809 — Legendary American frontiersman Christopher “Kit” Carson was born in Madison County, Kentucky.
1814 — The United States and Britain signed the Treaty of Ghent, which ended the War of 1812 following ratification by both the British Parliament and the US Senate.
1851 — Fire devastated the Library of Congress in Washington, destroying about 35,000 volumes.
1865 — Several veterans of the Confederate Army formed a private social club in Pulaski, Tennessee, that was the original version of the Ku Klux Klan.
1913 — Seventy-three people, most of them children, died in a crush of panic after a false cry of “Fire!” during a Christmas party for striking miners and their families at the Italian Hall in Calumet, Michigan.
1968 — The Apollo 8 astronauts, orbiting the moon, read passages from the Old Testament Book of Genesis during a Christmas Eve telecast.
1992 — President Bush pardoned former Defense Secretary Caspar Weinberger and five others in the Iran-Contra scandal.
One year ago — California became the first state to record 2 million confirmed Coronavirus cases.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Dr. Anthony Fauci is 81. Recording company executive Mike Curb is 77. Actor Sharon Farrell is 75. Former US Attorney General Jeff Sessions is 75. Actor Grand L. Bush is 66. Actor Clarence Gilyard is 66. Actor Stephanie Hodge is 65. The former president of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai, is 64. Actor Eva Tamargo is 61. Actor Wade Williams is 60. Actor Mark Valley is 57. Actor Diedrich Bader is 55. Actor Amaury Nolasco is 51. Singer Ricky Martin is 50. Author Stephenie Meyer is 48. TV personality Ryan Seacrest (TV: “Live With Kelly & Ryan”) is 47. Actor Michael Raymond-James is 44. Actor Austin Stowell is 37. Rock singer Louis Tomlinson (One Direction) is 30.
