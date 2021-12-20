Today is Monday, Dec. 20, the 354th day of 2021. There are 11 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On Dec. 20, 1987, more than 4,300 people were killed when the Dona Paz, a Philippine passenger ship, collided with the tanker Vector off Mindoro island.
1803 — The Louisiana Purchase was completed as ownership of the territory was formally transferred from France to the United States.
1860 — South Carolina became the first state to secede from the Union as all 169 delegates to a special convention in Charleston voted in favor of separation.
1864 — Confederate forces evacuated Savannah, Georgia, as Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman nearly completed his “March to the Sea.”
1946 — The Frank Capra film “It’s A Wonderful Life,” starring James Stewart and Donna Reed, had a preview showing for charity in New York, a day before its official world premiere.
1989 — The United States launched Operation Just Cause, sending troops into Panama to topple the government of Gen. Manuel Noriega.
1995 — An American Airlines Boeing 757 en route to Cali, Colombia, slammed into a mountain, killing all but four of the 163 people aboard.
1999 — The Vermont Supreme Court ruled that homosexual couples were entitled to the same benefits and protections as wedded heterosexual couples.
2005 — A federal judge ruled that “intelligent design” could not be mentioned in biology classes in a Pennsylvania public school district, delivering a stinging attack on the Dover Area School Board.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Original Mouseketeer Tommy Cole (TV: “The Mickey Mouse Club”) is 80. R&B singer-musician Walter “Wolfman” Washington is 78. Rock musician-music producer Bobby Colomby is 77. Rock musician Peter Criss is 76. Former US Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue is 75. Psychic/illusionist Uri Geller is 75. Producer Dick Wolf (“Law & Order”) is 75. Rock musician Alan Parsons is 73. Actor Jenny Agutter is 69. Actor Michael Badalucco is 67. Actor Blanche Baker is 65. Rock singer Billy Bragg is 64. Rock singer-musician Mike Watt (The Secondmen, Minutemen, fIREHOSE) is 64. Actor Joel Gretsch is 58. Country singer Kris Tyler is 57. Rock singer Chris Robinson is 55. Actor Nicole deBoer is 51. Movie director Todd Phillips is 51. Singer David Cook (“American Idol”) is 39. Actor Jonah Hill is 38. Actor Bob Morley is 37. Singer JoJo is 31. Actor Colin Woodell is 30.
