Today is Friday, Dec. 11, the 346th day of 2020. There are 20 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On Dec. 11, 1936, Britain’s King Edward VIII abdicated the throne so he could marry American divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson; his brother, Prince Albert, became King George VI.
1816 — Indiana became the 19th state.
1844 — The first experimental use of an inhaled anesthetic in dentistry took place as Dr. Horace Wells of Hartford, Connecticut, under the influence of nitrous oxide, had a colleague extract one of his teeth.
1941 — Germany and Italy declared war on the United States; the US responded in kind.
1946 — The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) was established.
1964 — Singer-songwriter Sam Cooke was shot to death by a motel manager in Los Angeles; he was 33.
1972 — Apollo 17’s lunar module landed on the moon with astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt aboard; they became the last two men to date to step onto the lunar surface.
1997 — More than 150 countries agreed at a global warming conference in Kyoto, Japan, to control the Earth’s greenhouse gases.
1998 — Majority Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee pushed through three articles of impeachment against President Clinton, over Democratic objections.
2001 — In the first criminal indictment stemming from 9/11, federal prosecutors charged Zacarias Moussaoui, a French citizen of Moroccan descent, with conspiring to murder thousands in the suicide hijackings. (Moussaoui pleaded guilty to conspiracy in 2005 and was sentenced to life in prison.)
2008 — Former Nasdaq chairman Bernie Madoff was arrested, accused of running a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme that wiped out the life savings of thousands of people and wrecked charities. (Madoff is serving a 150-year federal prison sentence.)
2018 — A man who had been flagged as a possible extremist sprayed gunfire near the famous Christmas market in the French city of Strasbourg, killing three people and wounding 13 others; the suspect died in a shootout with police two days later. (A fourth person wounded in the attack later died.)
Ten years ago — The eldest son of disgraced financier Bernard Madoff, 46-year-old Mark Madoff, hanged himself in his Manhattan apartment on the second anniversary of his father’s arrest.
One year ago — Israel’s parliament failed to meet a midnight deadline to form a coalition government, triggering an unprecedented third election in a 12-month period.
Today’s birthdays
Actor Jean-Louis Trintignant is 90. Actor Rita Moreno is 89. Pop singer David Gates (Bread) is 80. Actor Donna Mills is 80. Former Sen. Max Baucus, D-Montana, is 79. Former US Secretary of State John Kerry is 77. Singer Brenda Lee is 76. Actor Lynda Day George is 76. Music producer Tony Brown is 74. Actor Teri Garr is 73. Movie director Susan Seidelman is 69. Actor Bess Armstrong is 67. Singer Jermaine Jackson is 66. Rock musician Mike Mesaros (The Smithereens) is 63. Rock musician Nikki Sixx (Motley Crue) is 62. Rock musician Darryl Jones (The Rolling Stones) is 59. Actor Ben Browder is 58. Singer-musician Justin Currie (Del Amitri) is 56. Rock musician David Schools (Hard Working Americans, Gov’t Mule, Widespread Panic) is 56. Actor Gary Dourdan is 54. Actor-comedian Mo’Nique is 53. Actor Max Martini is 51. Rapper-actor Mos Def is 47. Actor Rider Strong is 41. Actor Xosha Roquemore is 36. Actor Karla Souza is 34. Actor Hailee Steinfeld is 24.
