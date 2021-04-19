Today is Monday, April 19, the 109th day of 2021. There are 256 days left in the year.
On this date in history
On April 19, 1995, a truck bomb destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people. (Bomber Timothy McVeigh, who prosecutors said had planned the attack as revenge for the Waco siege of two years earlier, was convicted of federal murder charges and executed in 2001.)
1775 — The American Revolutionary War began with the battles of Lexington and Concord.
1977 — The Supreme Court, in Ingraham v. Wright, ruled 5-4 that even severe spanking of schoolchildren by faculty members did not violate the Eighth Amendment ban against cruel and unusual punishment.
1989 — Forty-seven sailors were killed when a gun turret exploded aboard the USS Iowa in the Caribbean. (The Navy initially suspected that a dead crew member had deliberately sparked the blast, but later said there was no proof of that.)
1993 — The 51-day siege at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, ended as fire destroyed the structure after federal agents began smashing their way in; about 80 people, including two dozen children and sect leader David Koresh, were killed.
1994 — A Los Angeles jury awarded $3.8 million to beaten motorist Rodney King.
2015 — Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old Black man, died a week after suffering a spinal cord injury in the back of a Baltimore police van while he was handcuffed and shackled. (Six police officers were charged; three were acquitted and the city’s top prosecutor eventually dropped the three remaining cases.)
Today’s birthdays
Actor Elinor Donahue is 84. Rock musician Alan Price (The Animals) is 79. Actor Tim Curry is 75. Pop singer Mark “Flo” Volman (The Turtles; Flo and Eddie) is 74. Actor Tony Plana is 69. Former tennis player Sue Barker is 65. Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser Jr. is 59. Actor Tom Wood is 58. Former recording executive Suge Knight is 56. Singer-songwriter Dar Williams is 54. Actor Kim Hawthorne (TV: “Greenleaf”) is 53. Actor Ashley Judd is 53. Singer Bekka Bramlett is 53. Actor Jennifer Esposito is 49. Actor Jennifer Taylor is 49. Jazz singer Madeleine Peyroux is 47. Actor James Franco is 43. Actor Kate Hudson is 42. Actor Hayden Christensen is 40. Actor Catalina Sandino Moreno is 40. Actor-comedian Ali Wong is 39. Actor Victoria Yeates is 38. Actor Kelen Coleman is 37. Actor Zack Conroy is 36. Roots rock musician Steve Johnson (Alabama Shakes) is 36. Actor Courtland Mead is 34. Retired tennis player Maria Sharapova is 34. NHL forward Patrik Laine is 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.