Today is Friday, April 15, the 105th day of 2022. There are 260 days left in the year.
ON THIS DATE IN HISTORY
On April 15, 1912, the British luxury liner RMS Titanic foundered in the North Atlantic off Newfoundland more than two-and-a-half hours after hitting an iceberg; 1,514 people died, while less than half as many survived.
1865 — President Abraham Lincoln died, nine hours after being shot the night before by John Wilkes Booth at Ford’s Theatre in Washington; Andrew Johnson became the nation’s 17th president.
1947 — Jackie Robinson, baseball’s first Black major league player of the modern era, made his official debut with the Brooklyn Dodgers on opening day at Ebbets Field. (The Dodgers defeated the Boston Braves, 5-3.)
1974 — Members of the Symbionese Liberation Army held up a branch of the Hibernia Bank in San Francisco; a member of the group was SLA kidnap victim Patricia Hearst, who by this time was going by the name “Tania.” (Hearst later said she had been forced to participate.)
2013 — Two bombs made from pressure cookers exploded at the Boston Marathon finish line, killing two women and an eight-year-old boy and injuring more than 260. Suspected bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev died in a shootout with police; his brother, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, was tried, convicted and sentenced to death. (A federal appeals court threw out the death sentence, but the Supreme Court reinstated it in March 2022.)
2019 — Fire swept across the top of the Notre Dame Cathedral as the soaring Paris landmark underwent renovations; the blaze collapsed the cathedral’s spire and spread to one of its landmark rectangular towers, but fire officials said the church’s structure had been saved.
TODAY’S BIRTHDAYS
Actor Claudia Cardinale is 84. Author and politician Jeffrey Archer is 82. Rock singer-guitarist Dave Edmunds is 79. Actor Michael Tucci is 76. Actor Lois Chiles is 75. Writer-producer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason is 75. Actor Amy Wright is 72. Columnist Heloise is 71. Actor Sam McMurray is 70. Actor-screenwriter Emma Thompson is 63. Bluegrass musician Jeff Parker is 61. Singer Samantha Fox is 56. Olympic gold, silver and bronze medal swimmer Dara Torres is 55. Rock musician Ed O’Brien (Radiohead) is 54. Actor Flex Alexander is 52. Actor Danny Pino is 48. Actor Douglas Spain is 48. Country singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton is 44. Actor Luke Evans is 43. Rock musician Patrick Carney (The Black Keys) is 42. Rock musician Zach Carothers (Portugal. The Man) is 41. Actor-writer Seth Rogen is 40. Actor Alice Braga is 39. Americana singer-songwriter Margo Price is 39. Actor Samira Wiley is 35. Actor Leonie Elliott is 34. Actor Emma Watson is 32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.