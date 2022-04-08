As spring has returned in full force, so have the typically annual celebrations and egg hunts in the Antelope Valley.
After two years without such events, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Palmdale and Lancaster have brought back their events, and the Mojave will feature two separate egg hunts.
Palmdale
The city’s popular Children’s SpringFest and Egg Hunt is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., on Saturday, at the Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
Admission, parking, the egg hunt and crafts are free.
The egg hunt has staggered times for different age groups, and is open to children to age 12. Those age three and under will search at 10:15 a.m. and 12:15 p.m.; ages four and five, at 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m.; ages six to eight, at 11:15 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. and ages nine to 12, at 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.
Admission to the Kid’s Zone activity area is $6, with a limited number of wristbands available for advance purchase online at www.PalmdaleAmphitheater.com or on site. The amphitheater does not accept cash.
The wristband offers unlimited access to the Kid’s Zone activities, including inflatables and games, and photographs with a bunny.
Food vendors will be on site, and some will also offer breakfast items.
Lancaster
Lancaster’s Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza also returns, on April 16, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park.
The free event begins at 9 a.m., and will feature, in addition to an egg hunt separated by age groups, face-painting, jumpers, balloon animals and other family fun.
Photos with the Easter Bunny are available for $5.
The egg hunt, for children to age nine, will begin at 9:30 a.m., at Field 1 for children up to one year old. Times are staggered for each age group, and the hunt will last about 20 minutes each. The two-year-old group will start at 9:50 a.m., at Field 2; three-year-olds at 10:10 a.m., at Field 3; ages four and five at 10:30 a.m., at Field 4; six-year-olds at 10:50 a.m., at Field 1; seven-year-olds at 11:10 a.m., at Field 2; and ages eight and nine at 11:30 a.m., at Field 1.
Children are asked to bring their own baskets for collecting eggs, which may then be redeemed for prizes. Adults will be allowed on the field with only those children in the groups of age five and younger.
Lancaster is spreading the springtime fun outside of the Egg Hunt Eggstravaganza, as well. Five giant painted eggs have been “hidden” across the city for a citywide egg hunt. Residents are encouraged to search out these eggs and take pictures with them, then email the photos to prareply@cityoflancaster.org for a chance to win prizes and be featured on the city’s social media. The deadline for this activity is April 30.
The five eggs were decorated by local artists, in collaboration with MOAH.
Mojave
Residents of Mojave and surrounding areas will have two opportunities to take part in egg hunts, on April 16.
The first, hosted by Mojave Elks Lodge No. 2059, will begin at 9:50 a.m. at the baseball field at Mojave East Park, 15580 O St. The event will include hot dogs, drinks and hard boiled eggs. The hunt itself will begin at 10 a.m.
The second is hosted by Race Communications and will take place at the Mojave Air and Space Port softball field, on Belshaw Ave. This hunt, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., is open to all ages, and will have staggered hunts by age group.
Children with special needs who may benefit from a less hectic experience are invited to participate at 11 a.m.
Children ages two and under will hunt at 11:20 a.m., those ages three to five at 11:40 a.m., those ages six to eight at noon and ages nine and older at 12:20 p.m.
