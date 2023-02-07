Mosquitos

It may be winter, but residents are warned to continue their vigilance against mosquito breeding areas, especially in light of recent rain that may have left standing water ripe for mosquitoes to take advantage of any warming temperatures.

 Photo courtesy of AV Mosquito and Vector Control District

LANCASTER — Despite the wintry season, Antelope Valley residents are advised to keep up their efforts at preventing mosquito breeding, especially following the recent rain.

Temperatures can climb enough to encourage mosquitoes, even in the winter, Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District officials said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.