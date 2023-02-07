LANCASTER — Despite the wintry season, Antelope Valley residents are advised to keep up their efforts at preventing mosquito breeding, especially following the recent rain.
Temperatures can climb enough to encourage mosquitoes, even in the winter, Antelope Valley Mosquito and Vector Control District officials said.
Although the prime mosquito season in the Antelope Valley spans roughly from April through October, depending on the weather, periods of warmer temperatures during the winter months can bring about breeding.
Additionally, taking care of potential mosquito breeding areas now will help residents be ready for the prime breeding months to come.
The best way to do so is to empty all possible sources of standing water where mosquitoes lay eggs, such as buckets, tires, toys and plant saucers. Scrubbing the insides of the containers is also recommended, as this will dislodge eggs that are stuck to the container.
To further protect themselves against harmful mosquitoes, residents are advised to:
• Ensure that pools are fully maintained or completely dry — unkempt pools breed mosquitoes.
• Check rain gutters and lawn drains to make sure they aren’t holding water and debris.
• Be sure window and door screens are in good repair to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.
• Clean and scrub bird baths and pet watering dishes, weekly.
• Change indoor plant water (i.e. Bamboo and Philodendron) as necessary to avoid mosquito breeding.
• Wear insect repellent that contains one of these main ingredients: DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus or IR3535 to exposed skin (as directed on the product label).
• Wear long-sleeve shirts, long pants, socks and shoes when mosquitoes are active, weather permitting.
The primary concern in the Valley, and statewide, is the native Culex mosquito, which can transmit West Nile virus. There is no human vaccine for West Nile virus, a disease that can cause debilitating cases of meningitis, encephalitis and even death.
Of even greater concern is the non-native Aedes mosquito, first identified in the Valley, in October 2018, and which were found sporadically, at first, before “exploding,” in 2021, according to District officials.
The mosquitoes are known to carry different diseases than the native mosquitoes, including yellow fever (they are sometimes known as yellow fever mosquitoes), dengue fever, chikungunya and zika virus, according to officials.
So far, none of these tropical diseases have been found in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.