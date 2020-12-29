LANCASTER — As wet weather hits the Southland, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Lancaster Station is advising Antelope Valley residents to drive with caution while on the road.
Driving in wet conditions can be dangerous but precautions can be made to make driving on the road safer.
Residents should make sure their car is running properly and drivers are able to see adequately through the windshield. It’s important to drive according to the conditions and adjust some habits to avoid sliding, skidding, or being involved in a collision.
During any inclement weather or unfavorable driving conditions, drivers should always adjust their speed accordingly. Remember to create space between vehicles keeping a five-second distance behind the car in front to allow time and space to stop if necessary.
If snow or ice is present on the road, slow the car down to a crawl when approaching curves or an intersection to avoid fast turns or quick stops.
Make sure the car’s wipers are in good working condition because visibility is of the utmost importance.
When it starts to rain, turn the car’s headlights on immediately, regardless of whether it’s day or night. California law requires drivers to turn some sort of headlights on, such as daytime running lights, whenever the windshield wipers are active.
Last, avoid slamming on the brakes because it can cause the vehicle to slide forward creating a situation that could cause the driver to lose control of the car. If the car begins to skid, let up on the accelerator and turn the front wheels in the direction the vehicle is skidding.
For those commuting through or living in the mountains or other snowy areas, carry chains for when roads have a layer of snow or ice. Be sure to learn how to put the chains on before needing to use them.
