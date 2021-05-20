PALMDALE — There is still time for auto, motorcycle and bicycle enthusiasts to register for the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station’s Love My Ride MC/Car Show.
The event is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 6 the Palmdale Auto Mall, at Fifth Street West and Technology Drive.
“We are setting up this event to have something for the whole family — mom, dad and the kids,” co-organizer Deputy Ray Wilson wrote in an email.
Wilson and the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station community relations team came up with the event as a way to engage with the community in a neutral and positive environment. They previously held a Trunk or Treat and Car Show in 2016, which was received with overwhelming support from the community. The event is co-sponsored by the Palmdale Sheriff’s Boosters and the Palmdale Auto Mall.
“We received help and suggestions from local car clubs, businesses and citizens in the Antelope Valley suggested to expand on these types of events,” Wilson wrote.
All the proceeds from the Love My Ride event will go to the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Boosters and the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Youth Activities League. The league is planning on opening within a few weeks and this will greatly help with things needed for the Youth Activity League Center, Wilson wrote.
What makes this event different is that the community is engaged in all parts of it. Citizens are pitching in to build and paint a Lowrider Bike, which, someone will win in an opportunity drawing on the day of the event. The Lost Angels Children’s Project, a Southern California-based nonprofit that serves disadvantaged youth, built custom trophies for the Best of Show. Musicians and DJs will be there, donating their time and talent. Businesses are also pitching in to help with necessities such as wash stations and portable restrooms.
Business owners are pitching things like mobile video game trucks for the kids to play video games in a safe and COVID-19 compliant environment, Wilson wrote.
There will also be plenty of catering trucks with food. Business will be setting up booths at the event. The City is helping with roadway delineators and signage. Palmdale Sheriff’s Station deputies and staff members, sheriff boosters, sheriff reserves, sheriff volunteers and sheriff explorers are all pitching in efforts, Wilson wrote.
All eight auto dealers are pitching in to make this happen. In addition, the car and motorcycle community will be displaying their version of art in the form of their cars and bikes.
Captain Ron Shaffer and the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station are hoping to strengthen the overall bond between the community and law enforcement.
“To meet with and engage the community in a positive way and to make Palmdale a place to call home,” Wilson wrote. “This event is meant to help remind everyone that we’re all in this together and we can all contribute something positive to the community.”
The event will include a low-speed skills competition. The rider enters a circle patter and makes a loop without putting down their foot or touching a cone. The rider who take the longest time to make a loop wins a trophy, and bragging rights. Riders will compete against the time of Palmdale Sheriff’s Station motor units and other participants.
To be eligible to compete you must be at least 18 years old (to sign the waiver), have a registered and insured bike, wear safety gear (at least a helmet), and a $20 donation. Proceeds go to the Palmdale Sheriff Boosters and Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Youth Activities League. Competition is scheduled to start at noon.
Show entries cost $20 for cars/trucks, $15 for motorcycles, and $10 for bicycles.
To register, visit Eventbrite.com and search for “Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Love My Ride MC/Car Show” or pay on the day of the event. Space is limited.
Business vendors will be allowed to reserve a space, contact the Palmdale station for conditions.
COVID-19 safety measures must be followed. Masks are the responsibility of all who attend.
Contact Deputy Ray Wilson by email at rtwilson@lasd.org or Deputy Ron Sneed at rksneed@lasd.org for details.
