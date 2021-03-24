Army veterans have an imagined pasture of heaven and it is called Fiddler’s Green.
The heraldry of this imaginary paradise flows from the US Cavalry, the Cavalry that fought its way West until indigenous Americans yielded to a better armed and equipped foe.
In my regular Army days, I rode tanks, Jeeps and scout cars with the 8th Cavalry.
To understand “The Cav” is to learn that our mounted soldiery was originally made up of immigrants and freed former slaves. The immigrants, many who lost it all at Little Big Horn, were German and Irish.
It’s the Irish who brought us Fiddler’s Green. A gift from soldiers with poetry, a taste for good whiskey and fondness for leprechauns.
Soldiers have their own mourning traditions that can lean more toward sentiment than theology — even among the churches.
Nearly 20 years ago — yes the invasion of Iraq was that long ago — I traveled to Iraq as an embedded reporter with some of the most wonderful Army troopers the service ever sent into harm’s way.
The National Guard troops of the 1498th Transport Co. were men and women of all races and ethnicities, with lots of religions, Christian, sure, but also Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist and others. In other words, they were our US Army.
One of the cussed aspects of a year of pandemic has been the difficulty in grieving, mourning and burying.
The 1498th, troops from Antelope Valley, Riverside and Sacramento armories, returned from Iraq with scars, Purple Hearts and pride intact.
A few have died since. Last week it was 1st Sgt. Les Mounts. One of his officers called asking for details and offered a quiet tribute.
Maj. Brian Holste observed, “First Sgt. Mounts was just a great NCO, a gentle man, and a gentleman.”
Another loss this past year was Master Sgt. Chris Mona Boissy. She was epic, tough and tender.
Soldiers, in my experience, lose years and acquire catastrophic illnesses at a rate that exceeds civilian populace. We drink, smoke and get exposed to incredibly toxic substances in foreign lands that tourists avoid. Our brains get rattled by explosives and it takes a toll.
Les Mounts and Chris Boissy left us too soon even though the IED road bombs didn’t get them.
Until Fiddler’s Green trooper friends. Too soon are you gone from us.
Dennis Anderson is a licensed clinical social worker at High Desert Medical Group. An Army veteran, he went to Iraq with local National Guard troops to cover the war for the Antelope Valley Press. He works on veterans and community health issues.
